SA hopes to keep Pakistan to less than 400 says Harmer

Imam-ul-Haq bats for Pakistan on the first day of first Test against South Africa at Gadaffi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on Sunday.

Simon Harmer believes the Proteas would have done a “hell of a job” if they can restrict Pakistan to less than 400 in their first innings in Lahore.

Pakistan hold the upper hand after Sunday’s first day of the opening Test at Gaddafi Stadium, reaching stumps on 313/5. Mohammad Rizwan on 62 and Salman Ali Agha on 52, will resume on Monday.

“We need to rock up tomorrow and restrict them to less than 380, that would be a hell of a job,” said Harmer, who was the best of South Africa’s trio of spinners, finishing with 1/75 from 28 overs.

On what was a difficult day at the Gaddafi Stadium for the tourists, they were made to rue three dropped catches ― which included a life for Salman late in the last session ― and a failure to build on the success achieved by Kagiso Rabada in the first over when he trapped opener Abdullah Shafique lbw.

“We created chances, but the luck didn’t go our way,” said Harmer.

Senuran Muthusamy with two wickets in one over, and Prenelan Subrayen who trapped Pakistan skipper Shan Masood lbw for 76, were the other wicket-takers on a day when the Lahore pitch certainly favoured batting, but began showing signs of wear and tear.

Harmer said it didn’t deteriorate as much as the Proteas thought it would. The strategy in picking three frontline spinners was based on how dry the surface appeared before the start of play ― and the recent history in Pakistan that has heavily favoured the spinners.

While South Africa went into the match with three front-line spinners, and omitted left-arm seamer Marco Jansen, Pakistan have two frontline spinners in Noman Ali and Sajid Khan with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali sharing the quick bowling workload.

“The best batting conditions are on day one, they got the luck of the draw with the toss, and they maximised that,” said Harmer.

Opening batter Imam ul-Haq top scored with 93, sharing a partnership of 161 for the second wicket with Shan.

“There is turn, especially for day one, but their big left-arm quick Shaheen will create foot-marks for the off-spinners, and the ball may start doing things from out of that rough outside of the off-stump.”

Harmer expects the lower bounce to be more of a factor as the match progresses. “If anything the pitch will get lower, the ball is deteriorating which will counter-act the spin aspect. The ball keeping low will come into play (from day 2) obviously.”