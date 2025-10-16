More brollies than bats forecast for Proteas clash in Colombo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rain jackets and umbrellas are again set to be the most valuable items at the Premadasa Stadium on Friday, with South Africa’s World Cup clash against Sri Lanka likely to be impacted by rain.

It will be of greater concern for Sri Lanka, who have lost two of their four round-robin matches thusfar, while the other two have been rained out. They desperately need a win to get themselves into semifinal contention, but the outlook for Friday isn’t good.

Rain has been forecast, with heavy showers expected in the evening, which may end the match just as was the case in the last two matches in Colombo.

The forecast is similar for next Tuesday when SA face Pakistan at the same venue, and even though they are sitting in a stronger position than the Sri Lankans, their semifinal spot is not yet secured.

BTS from the changeroom 🎥



Coach Bongs and Chloe hand out some well-earned awards after the win against Bangladesh 💪🇿🇦#TheProteas #Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/grwtZvoR6l — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 14, 2025

Using Colombo as a venue for the World Cup during the regional monsoon season was always a risky option by the ICC. However, forced to work around Pakistan and India’s diplomatic squabbling, the organisation was left with little choice.

Pakistan refuses to play cricket in India, which has meant ICC events scheduled for India, require ‘neutral’ venues for Pakistan matches. The move by the Pakistan Cricket Board was a response to India’s men’s team not playing matches in Pakistan during the Champions Trophy this year.

That meant teams had to travel to Dubai to face India, and that two venues now need to be named for finals in case one of the teams reaches that match. For the Women’s World Cup, Colombo is on standby should Pakistan qualify for the last match. Otherwise the final will be held in Mumbai.

Of the seven matches that have been played in Colombo, three have ended without a result due to rain.

Four matches remain in Colombo, including two for the Proteas.

For now, they’re remaining focused on playing, knowing that despite Sri Lanka not yet registering a win, that they’re a dangerous opponent, especially in home conditions.

In the last four ODIs between them, each side has won twice, and in Chamari Athapaththu, SA will be up against a fierce rival who has saved some of her best performances for when she faces the Proteas.

“She’s been a gun for their team,” Proteas spinner, Nonkululeko Mlaba said of the Sri Lankan captain.

Athapaththu averages 49.10 against SA and has made two of her nine centuries against the Proteas including a career-best 195* in Potchefstroom last season.

Despite all the rain, the spinners have still found plenty of assistance at the Premadasa, and after battling against Bangladesh on Monday, the Proteas must be prepared for another trial by spin.

In Mlaba however, the Proteas also have someone capable of casting a spell on what is set to be a tricky surface. The left-arm spinner is SA’s leading wicket-taker at the tournament with eight, also providing Laura Wolvaardt with control through the middle period of the innings.

Mlaba said SA’s trip to Sri Lanka earlier this year for a Tri-series tournament that also involved India, provided valuable insight into conditions in Colombo. “We know their players, we know where to bowl, their strengths and their weaknesses. I got to know them in that series which was very important for me.”