‘Hopefully we can make in-roads in the morning,’ says Proteas’ Maharaj

Simon Harmer took 2/75 on the first day of the second Test in Rawalpindi

A bit like that movie with Brad Pitt, who’s character ages in reverse: Monday saw the curious case of Senuran Muthusamy, who went from bowling 49 overs in the first Test and taking 11 wickets, to bowling just four overs with nothing to show in the wickets column in the second Test.

By the time the second new ball was available on the first day at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Proteas captain Aiden Markram had delivered more overs of his part-time off-spin - four - than Muthusamy’s left-arm orthodox - two.

Muthusamy’s fourth ball was hit for six by Shan Masood, Pakistan’s top scorer and his next over the home side’s skipper hit a delightful lofted drive which went for four off Muthusamy. The 31 year old spent the next 55 overs chasing the ball, and dropping a dolly running back at square leg to give Masood a life when he had 71.

Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj, restored to the starting team after missing the Lahore Test as he completed a rehabilitation programme back home - which included bowling 49 overs for the KZN Dolphins in the Domestic Four-Day Series - and Simon Harmer did the bulk of work on the first day.

The off-spinner took 2/75 in 23 overs, while Maharaj finished with 2/63, in 21 overs, with Muthusamy’s four overs - which included two after the second new ball was due - went for 17.

It’s not like Muthusamy did anything to hurt anyone’s feelings, Maharaj said. “It was more tactical.”

Saud Shakeel picks up the length perfectly and sends it racing for FOUR towards mid-wicket🏏#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen pic.twitter.com/GOpB51c3KJ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 20, 2025

Marco Jansen, the other change to the side from the first Test, and Kagiso Rabada, besides bowling in tandem with each other, bowled spells in which either Harmer or Maharaj were operating at the other end.

On a harder pitch, the extra bounce created a couple of problems for the Pakistani batters, while Jansen, also had the ball reverse swinging, something he struggled to control occasionally.

Muthusamy, who would have been high on confidence coming into the Test after becoming only the fifth South African spinner to take a 10-wicket haul, must have had his self-belief damaged by the lack of labour on Monday.

“The wicket didn’t spin as much as Lahore,” said Maharaj. “We felt like we had to restrict the Pakistani batters. Sen came back nicely in the second spell he bowled.”

Generally the Proteas did a better job on the first day in Rawalpindi than the corresponding day in Lahore, with the hosts reaching 259/5, compared to 313/5 last week. Gifting too many easy runs on the opening day was identified by the tourists as the main reason for the defeat in the first Test.

However they may look back at Monday and curse the number of opportunities they missed that allowed the home team to have what their head coach Azhar Mahmood described as “overall a good day.”

“It was a bit frustrating,” said Maharaj of the four dropped catches - one of which he was guilty of off his own bowling - and the missed stumping by Kyle Verreynne.

Pakistani opener Abdullah Shafique, dropped off the third ball of the match by Tristan Stubbs at third slip, was the main beneficiary and finished with 57.

“As a collective we know how important catches are in general in Test cricket but especially in the sub-continent. No one means to drop catches. It was nice to see the guys bounce back and take the catches that they did,” said Maharaj.

Tuesday’s first session looms as crucial to the Proteas chances of navigating a path towards victory and tying the series in Rawalpindi.

“The first session seems to be the period where the game moves in this Test series, and hopefully we can make some in-roads in the morning.”