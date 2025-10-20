Proteas might resist temptation to tinker at World Cup despite securing semis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Winning breeds winning and the Proteas Women will be determined to build on the consistency they have displayed of late when they face Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup at R Premedasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (11.30am).

Laura Wolvaart’s team have been irrepressible while winning their last four matches.

The embarrassing opening loss to England is now a distant memory as their success in the next four games has seen them climb the eight-nation table to secure a semifinal berth with two matches to spare.

With only Pakistan and Australia to play in the round-robin stage, South Africa will have the opportunity to experiment.

But why do that when their current game plans and personnel have brought on so much consistency, seamer Masabata Klaas said.

“We are ready and we are just going to keep on doing what’s been working for us and go there with the positive mindset of winning tomorrow’s game,” Klaas said in a press conference on Monday.

“So, like every game is important to us, starting from tomorrow’s game.”

Klaas has not been knocking opponents over, which is evident in her return of only two wickets in four matches. But what she does so well is stem the tide of runs. Her economy rate of 4,27 runs per over is the best for the South African bowlers.

She often creates pressure for her teammates to grab the wickets at the other end.

Asked what made her so special to the team, she replied: “When I bowl, I focus on one thing and that one thing is to bowl a dot ball because obviously if you bowl a dot ball, the pressure will come. And I’ll say I’m special in my own way because I can get bounce and I can nip the ball in and out. So that’s what makes me so special.”

In the lead-up to the World Cup, South Africa played Pakistan in three warm-up games, winning the first two comfortably. Klaas said they would not be taking their foot off the pedal in the World Cup match.

“Obviously, Pakistan is the strong team. We cannot just go there and think we’re just going to have a walk in the park.

“The one thing that’s going to work for us is to stick to basics and do what we’ve been doing from day one of the World Cup. We’re not going to take them for granted.”

The runs from the Proteas’ opening batting pair had been a cause for concern, but both Wolvaardt (60 not out) and Tazmin Brits (55 not out) had a welcome return to form leading the team to a 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their last game on Friday.

Klaas said it was a relief to see the pair get among the runs.

“It’s always happy to see our openers come into play. We’ve been dominating in the middle overs, but now our openers are coming to play.

“So, imagine if everyone can just come into play how dangerous we’re going to be as a team. So yeah, I’m happy we have the two opening batters doing well.”

