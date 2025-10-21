‘He showed great character’: Prince on Proteas’ batting stalwart Stubbs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Proteas batting coach Ashwell Prince says the side needs one more big partnership on Wednesday to get ahead of Pakistan.

After he delivered another firm block to Noman Ali, and as the umpires called “time” on day 2 of the second Test in Rawalpindi, a big smile crossed Tristan Stubbs’ face.

He touched gloves with batting partner Kyle Verreynne and returned to the South African dressing room, unbeaten and ready to fight another day.

“He showed great character today [Tuesday],” said Proteas batting coach Ashwell Prince.

Stubbs, who finished on 68, had batted for well over three hours, and the 184 balls he’s faced so far are the most by any batter in a single innings in the series. Coming into this second Test, his place in the side was in jeopardy — but his response on Tuesday showed courage and commitment to a game plan. In particular it’s been the latter element that has been missing from his batting, virtually all year.

“It is important for a player to adapt their game and skillset to whatever conditions they face,” said Prince. “He was clearer in his game plan, understood his scoring opportunities and was strong in defence. He deserves credit.”

Stubbs has not been helped by having his position in the batting order change so often. It is hard enough trying to establish yourself in a Test team that plays so few matches, and then to have to shift from a crucial spot at No 3 to No 4 and then to No 5 adds an extra layer of difficulty.

However, Prince said it was something Stubbs and the rest of the South African batters — aside from the openers and possibly Temba Bavuma whenever he is available — will have to get accustomed to.

“As a batting group it will fluctuate depending on which countries we are playing in,” Prince said of the No 3 position. “Wiaan Mulder has done reasonably well lately, in different conditions, but in the subcontinent, like with the bowling when we play more spinners, with the batting we have to marry people in horses for courses.”

Doing so also affects the rest of the batting order, with Tony de Zorzi, who played most of last season as an opener, doing another excellent job at No 4 on Tuesday, scoring 55, to follow up his century in the first Test.

“Tony is a good player of spin, he sweeps well, uses his feet well and reverse-sweeps well — and because he’s a good player of spin, we don’t necessarily want him at No 3.”

The Proteas already have a left-hander at the top of the order in Ryan Rickelton and with Senuran Muthusamy the only other “southpaw”, the Proteas brains trust believe it more prudent to spread variety throughout the batting order.

The lower order have an enormous task on their hands on Wednesday as South Africa look to eat into Pakistan’s 148-run advantage at the end of day 2. Having added an extra bowler in Marco Jansen, the partnership between Stubbs and Verreynne assumes huge importance for the outcome of the second Test.

“We expect the pitch to deteriorate, so our first-innings total becomes important. The guys applied themselves well today [Tuesday] and one more big partnership somewhere close to 100, ideally between Stubbs and Verreynne, would bring us close to Pakistan’s score,” said Prince.

That old cliche about the first hour being vital was uttered again, but it certainly holds true as far as Wednesday is concerned for the Proteas.

Having done so much hard graft on day 2, it would be a waste for Stubbs if what he started doesn’t become something more substantial. He’d like to have a bigger smile on his face at the end of day 3.