Proteas get fifth World Cup win in a row in rain-hit game against Pakistan

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - OCTOBER 21: Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa bats as wicket keeper Sidra Nawaz of Pakistan looks on during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between South Africa and Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium on October 21, 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Proteas Women marched to their fifth consecutive win and the top of the table as they beat the rain and Pakistan by 150 runs via the DLS Method in their ICC Women’s World Cup match in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening.

Rain played havoc with the fixture at the R Premadasa Stadium and it was a feat that a result was achieved in the end as Pakistan stumbled to 83 for seven while chasing 234 for victory in only 20 overs, after a number of revisions due to persistent rain.

The game was initially shortened to 40 overs each when the heavens interrupted the South African innings (312/9) after just two overs.

Pakistan then started off chasing a revised 306 in 40 overs.

After more rain, that was changed to 262 in 25 overs before they settled on the final target.

The affair was about as stop-start as they come, with a series of attempts to get the teams playing, but in the end, they managed to get the required 20 overs in for a legitimate game.

Marizanne Kapp topped off a good game, taking three and Nondumiso Shangase claimed two.

The weather apart, it was a good workout for the team heading towards the business end of the tournament and they now head the table on 10 points, one ahead of Australia and England.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt scored a fluent 90 at the top of the order, Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp added blistering half-centuries, while Nadine de Klerk blasted them to 312 for nine.

Wolvaardt lost the toss but was OK with taking first strike after having chased in their previous four wins.

It didn’t turn out too well for the skipper’s opening partner Tazmin Brits, who registered her third duck of the tournament, dismissed in the second over by seamer Fatima Sana.

There wasn’t too much seam around from then as the Pakistanis directed a spin assault at the Proteas women.

But it didn’t have the desired effect, as Wolvaardt and Sune Luus set about dismantling them.

The boundaries flowed as the pair took the score past 100 in the 15th and on to 123 when leftarm spinner Nashra Sandu broke their 122-run second wicket partnership by removing Sune Luus for 61. She struck eight fours and two sixes in her 59 deliveries.

The Proteas lost Annerie Dercksen and Karabo Maso cheaply but the foundation the foundation had already been laid for a middle order charge.

Marizanne Kapp was in a belligerent mood and slapped a quick 68 in 43 balls with three sixes and six fours.

She also shared a 64-run stand for the fourth wicket with Wolvaardt, who played beautifully but eventually ran past one to be stumped off Nashra, who was Pakistan’s best bowler, taking three for 45 in eight.

Wolvaardt’s innings came at a strike-rate of 110, and she hit her first two sixes of the year along the way to go with 10 fours.

Chloe Tryon delivered a cameo 21 while Nadie de Klerk had the freedom to come in swinging from the hip. There was no mercy shown as she bludgeoned 41 in 16 deliveries with four sixes and three fours.

Another left-arm spinner, Sadia Iqbal, cashed in off the final over to finish off with an expensive three for 63 off eight overs.

The Proteas next play unbeaten Australia in Indore on Saturday before heading to the semifinals.