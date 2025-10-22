Muthusamy and Rabada stage epic fightback for Proteas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kagiso Rabada bats for the Proteas on day three of the second Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The Proteas lived up to their world champion status on Wednesday turning a Test that had been in Pakistan’s control, firmly in their favour, with grit, street-smarts and a lot of flair.

From a position after the first hour’s play of the third day of the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in which any semblance of a lead looked optimistic, the Proteas soared, reducing the home team to 60/4. An as yet unbeaten partnership between Babar Azam on 49 and Mohammad Rizwan on 16, worth 34, left Pakistan on 94/4 at stumps - their lead a mere 23 runs.

Three wickets for Simon Harmer and one for Kagiso Rabada rocked Pakistan in the final session, after the Proteas had grabbed a stunning 71-run lead thanks to a 98-run 10th-wicket partnership between Rabada and Senuran Muthusamy.

South Africa had started the day on 185/4, but lost Kyle Verreynne in the first over to Asif Afridi. Day two hero Tristan Stubbs could only add eight runs to his overnight score and was trapped lbw for 76. The same fate befell Simon Harmer, giving Asif, at 38, the second oldest player to make his debut for Pakistan, a maiden five-wicket haul.

At that stage Pakistan’s lead was 123, and it looked like a repeat of the first Test was on the cards. However Muthusamy, who’d only bowled four overs, played assuredly and together with Marco Jansen added 25 for the seventh wicket.

Pakistan also chose to take the new ball, which seemed the right move initially, given Jansen’s wicket, but as the afternoon session unfolded it also allowed the South Africans to score more easily.

Pakistan, like SA on the first day, dropped several chances, and in an almost farcical 20 minute period in the afternoon, grassed three catches - giving Keshav Maharaj two lives - while Rizwan also missed a stumping opportunity.

All of those misses were expensive, with Maharaj, who scored 30, helping Muthusamy to add 71 for the ninth wicket, before running past one from Noman Ali, which allowed Rizwan to make up for his earlier error.

Then came arguably the highlight of the day for the South Africans. With Pakistan still in the lead, Rabada, changed the course of the Test in combination with the resolute Muthusamy in a partnership that will live long in the memory.

Even as a junior, talk of Rabada’s prowess with the bat had followed him and there was a genuine belief that he could bat at no.7 when he started his international career. He’s often wasted good starts to his innings, but when SA needed all that natural batting talent most on Wednesday, the 30 year old delivered.

His hour and 12 minute innings included a highlight reel of shotmaking that would have pleased the very best batting stylists. An unforgettable back-to-back sequence against Shaheen Shah Afridi included a lofted straight drive for six - the pose quite justifiably held - followed by a drive over the covers for four. Even Shaheen offered his congratulations, while up in the change-room his teammates celebrated.

When Rabada reached his 50, they also rose to applaud him. “It was a hell of an innings,” said Muthusamy after play.

As was his. Having taken 11 wickets in the first Test, any thoughts he may have been disappointed by bowling just four overs in the first innings in Rawalpindi, were quickly banished by the composed and calculated way he handled himself in a knock that lasted more than three and half hours, and included eight fours.

He finished on 89 not out, with Rabada, who became the third SA batter to make a Test half-century batting at no.11 finishing with 71. That was the fifth highest score by a player filling the last spot in the batting order.

Together he and Muthusamy put on 98. “Initially he wanted me to ‘farm’ the strike,” said Muthusamy about the start of their partnership. “But after a few overs, we developed a trust and just grew from there. I was playing the supporting role in the latter stages, it was an exemplary innings.”