Sensational Senuran scripts a special Proteas comeback

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senuran Muthusamy top scored with 89 not out in SA's first innings in Rawalpindi

Senuran Muthusamy had to trust his defence, the options he had for attack, the timing of when to be more aggressive and he had to trust Kagiso Rabada.

The latter occurred quicker than he could have thought when Rabada, SA’s last batter, strode to the middle of Rawalpindi Stadium on Wednesday. The lower order, which Muthusamy, before Wednesday would have been counted one of, had until then done an excellent job, in not only keeping SA’s first innings alive, but taking big chunks out of the advantage Pakistan had hoped to have after scoring 333 in their first innings.

Muthusamy and Marco Jansen had added 25 runs for the eighth wicket. Along with his old buddy Keshav Maharaj, Muthusamy shared a ninth wicket partnership of 71 - with Pakistan giving them a big helping hand by dropping Muthusamy when he had 46, and Maharaj twice on 6 and 10. Mohammad Rizwan also missed a stumping opportunity with Maharaj on 10.

Throughout, Muthusamy looked like a proper batter - the type who’d played at the top of the order as he once did in his early days as a professional.

But as his prowess as a spinner grew, so his batting subsided. He remained useful, but more in terms of somebody who could contribute lower down the order. It’s what SA were hoping for on Wednesday, but what Muthusamy delivered was off the charts.

“I knew I had to trust my defence and then my attacking options. Once I did that I knew I had to commit properly to any decision I made,” he said about his innings of 89 not out.

Muthusamy’s defence was solid against all the spinners, and when Shaheen Shah Afridi, the solitary pace bowler in the Pakistan line-up started bowling reverse-swinging yorkers, Muthusamy blocked with relative comfort.

Muthusamy swept magnificently, both conventionally and when he used the reverse sweep, and given the conditions - with plenty of rough outside the off-stump - his driving was exquisite.

“It is something I have worked on for a long time,” said Muthusamy. “We have conditions at certain venues at home which spin more than others. I’ve grown up playing at a coastal franchise (KwaZulu Natal), so naturally you have to have different options against the spinning ball and the ball that holds in the surface.”

Trusting Rabada didn’t take long. “He initially talked to me about farming the strike, but he hit a few down the ground after a few overs and then it was a case of trusting him.”

Muthusamy was happy to play a support role as Rabada unleashed a series of breathtaking shots that ripped the momentum of the match from Pakistan’s grasp. It was an innings Muthusamy said was “of the highest standard.”

“The ball striking was superb. He’s such a naturally free flowing batter. I ended up playing a supporting role. It was a fantastic partnership - one we will remember,” said Muthusamy.

Their 10th wicket partnership, worth 98, is the fourth highest for that wicket for SA. In total, SA added 194 runs from their last three partnerships on Wednesday, demonstrating a major difference between them and the home team. In both innings in Lahore and in the first innings in Rawalpindi, the second half of the Pakistan batting order has collapsed. Across those three innings, the home team’s lower order has scored a total of only 50 runs.

With a lead of just 23 runs and six wickets in hand, the Proteas will know that breaking through early on Thursday could allow them to tie up the series with a day to spare.

But in Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who will resume on the fourth day, and Salman Ali Agha, who has played superbably in the series, there are still major hurdles the Proteas need to overcome.

“There is less spin here than there was in Lahore,” said Muthusamy. “As spinners, we will have to be more patient (on Thursday).”