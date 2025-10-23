How Harmer’s time in England helped Proteas triumph in Pakistan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Simon Harmer waves the ball after taking six wickets during day four of the second Test in the series between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 23 2025 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Simon Harmer dug into the files from more than 200 first-class matches to scoop out intel about Babar Azam that would prove useful on the fourth morning of the Rawalpindi second Test on Thursday.

Harmer claimed a maiden Test five-wicket haul to help South Africa to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory to tie the series. The off-spinner has faced plenty of world-class batters during an extensive career for Essex in England, Babar among them.

“I played against Babar when he was at Somerset and bowled around the wicket to him; it took away the sweep option — he’s a good sweeper — and I felt it was less comfortable for him when I was around the wicket,” Harmer said.

That was the ploy used on the fourth morning. Harmer started from around the wicket, and though Babar tucked him away for a single off the second ball to reach 50, when he came back on strike, Harmer continued from the angle he believed restricted the naturally attacking right-hander.

The Proteas, said Harmer, were aware of not letting Pakistan’s lead — which at the start of play was 23 — get away from them, and Babar, with his good mate Mohammad Rizwan, are the sort of players capable of doing that.

.#PAKvSA 2nd Test performers earn their place on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium's Honours Board ✍️#GreenPeYaqeen pic.twitter.com/oB025TdaIh — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2025

“As an off spinner to a right-hander, there was a lot of turn from outside the line of the stumps. The end from which I started today [Thursday], the ball was spinning from [a straight] line, and if I came around the wicket, if they wanted to score square, it kept the stumps in play — whereas from over the wicket they could get outside the line.”

The plan worked perfectly; Harmer got the ball to pitch on the line of off-stump and straighten, and with Babar choosing, wrongly, to play off the back foot, once it hit the pad, umpire Chris Brown barely hesitated before raising his finger.

Harmer’s celebrations of that wicket, while animated, were topped by his manic fist-pumping after dismissing Rizwan, which meant a maiden Test five-for and the fulfilment of a long-standing goal.

“It’s been a monkey on my back,” Harmer said of the absence of the landmark.

“Four-fers and three-fers are nice; all the wickets help, but five-wicket hauls change games.”

His was certainly match defining, and that he added a sixth when dismissing Noman Ali to reach 1,000 first-class wickets was an added bonus. “It’s a rare milestone and something I will remember for a long time, especially doing so while wearing a South African shirt.”

Simon Harmer's delivery to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq was a truly special one. The kind of ball that has made him a popular man at Essex pic.twitter.com/Fg7D2nVIDJ — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 20, 2025

Harmer said his time in England has proved valuable, especially recently when conditions in that country changed.

“The wickets in England have died; they’ve lost their zip; there’s not a lot of pace and bounce.

“My time in England helped me to bowl on flat wickets such as we’ve played on here.”

Thursday’s eight-wicket win, which saw the Proteas tie the series, was one of the best come-from-behind victories by a South African side in the post-isolation era. After losing the toss — for the second match in a row — the Proteas dropped four catches on the first day, with a missed stumping, and were in danger of seeing Pakistan grab a potentially match-winning lead after being reduced to 210/7 in their first innings.

However, once Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada had memorably ensured a 71-run lead, South Africa did not let control of the match slip.

It was a series in which the Proteas showed a different side of themselves with spin, instead of pace, coming to the fore. Of the 40 Pakistan wickets in the two Tests, 35 were taken by spinners, with Maharaj, Harmer and Muthusamy each claiming a five-wicket haul.

“We didn’t come here with mediocre spinners. They are brilliant bowlers; they were unbelievable,” said Rabada.

“Keshav is one of the best spinners in the world. Simon has been playing for many years; he’s done a great job at home and picks up wickets regularly for Essex. He’s got a lot of drive; he’s tenacious and skilled. Sen is a trooper; he’s earned his spot the hard way.”