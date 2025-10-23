Proteas claiming stunning win to tie series in Pakistan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Proteas' Simon Harmer (right) and Aiden Markram celebrate the wicket of Muhammad Rizwan (not pictured) on day four of the second Test against Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Simon Harmer fulfilled a life-long goal, claiming a maiden Test five-wicket haul to help drive South Africa to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the second Test against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Harmer, recalled to the national side for this series, after a two-year absence, finished 6/50 from 20 overs with Pakistan bowled out for 138 in their second innings on day four at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

That left the Proteas a target of 68, runs which they knocked off in 12.3 overs, with Ryan Rickelton thumping a six over long-off to end the contest.

Senuran Muthusamy, who took 11 wickets in the first Test and scored a crucial 89 not out in the first innings in Rawalpindi, was named Player of the Series. Keshav Maharaj, who took nine wickets, including 7/102 and scored 30, sharing a 71-run partnership with Muthusamy, was player of the match.

“It’s great to have Harmer back to link up with Kesh and Sen. As a package they will be a lot more confident that when we go to the subcontinent that we can compete,” said Proteas captain Aiden Markram said.

When Harmer texted Shukri Conrad in June informing that he was available for the Proteas again after signing a provincial contract with the Northerns Titans, it was with one eye on making the Proteas side for the tour to India next month.

But an extended period of rehabilitation for Maharaj, meant Conrad needed an extra spinner for Pakistan, and Harmer made an immediate impression in Lahore, taking five wickets in the first Test.

After the South African tail wagged wildly on day three, Harmer was in devastating form, picking up three wickets on Wednesday evening.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan resumed for Pakistan on Thursday morning, but any hopes the hosts had of setting up a tense fourth innings chase for SA, were scorched in the first over, when Harmer trapped Babar lbw.

Pakistan’s champion batter had reached his first Test fifty in three years but he knew he needed to stretch that to something more substantial to give his side anychanc of winning this Test.

Harmer then had the dangerous Rizwan caught at short leg for 18 and followed that having Noman Ali caught behind, which made the 36 year old only the fourth South African to take 1000 First Class wickets.

It was one of SA’s best Test wins in the subcontinent. They were lethargic on day one, dropping five catches, and at 210/7 in their first innings, getting within 50 runs of Pakistan’s first innings total of 333, would have been a good achievement.

Instead SA ended up taking a 71-run first innings lead thanks to Muthusamy’s resolute effort and a stunning maiden Test half century for Kagiso Rabada.

Then Harmer, decisively turned the match SA’s way.

“It was a really good response after the first Test. We were put under pressure in this match. There were moments when guys had to put their hands up for the team, and they really did that,” said Markram.

“You take a lot of confidence and belief from wins, but when your character is tested, and you come out on the right side, I think (a win) means quite a bit more.”

The Proteas will be looking forward to that next assignment in India, knowing that whatever pitches they produce, they have the bowlers to cause even that powerful batting line-up problems.

After winning a series in Bangladesh last year and now drawing in Pakistan, they’re showing that the sub-continent is no longer the stuff of nightmares as it was for previous generations.

A third Test would have been nice.