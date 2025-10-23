Wolvaardt hails brilliant batting in another impressive Proteas win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Player of the match Marizanne Kapp and Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt celebrate in their 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday.

Laura Wolvaardt lauded South Africa’s superb batting performance after the Proteas breezed past Pakistan in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Colombo on Tuesday.

South Africa - who meet Australia next, back in India, in Indore on Saturday - smashed a formidable 312/9 from 40 overs on their way to a 150-run win (DLS method) in a game that featured multiple rain delays.

Captain Wolvaardt led the way with the bat with 90 from 82 deliveries and was ably backed up by half-centuries from player of the match Marizanne Kapp (68*) and Sune Luus (61). There were late-order fireworks from Nadine de Klerk (41), who hit four sixes in her 16-ball knock.

Those exploits with the bat put South Africa in control as Pakistan could only muster 83/7 in reply after further bad weather left them with a target of 234 from 20 overs.

“Yeah, it was pretty close [to a complete batting performance],” Wolvaardt said. “We had someone up top batting through and then someone controlling the middle.

“Sune batted really well too. We had the 100-run partnership and then there was the big finish. We ticked a lot of boxes, so I’m happy with that after being sent in to bat. Scoring 312 in 40 overs is really nice for us.

“Obviously there were performances all around. Kappy was amazing in the middle and Nadine was sensational at the end. It’s really nice to see everyone chipping in in different phases in the lineup.”

Not only did Kapp contribute with the bat, she also starred with the ball, taking 3/20 to dismantle Pakistan’s top order and leave their opponents with no way back into the contest.

However, despite being the pick of South Africa’s bowlers, Kapp felt there was room for improvement personally.

“Honestly, I didn’t bowl that well,” she said. “I’ve felt I’ve bowled better in previous games but luckily today I got the rewards.”

The win moves South Africa top of the group-stage table and also marks the first time they have won five World Cup games in a row.

The result means Pakistan remain the only winless team at the World Cup and have only one more chance to correct that when they take on Sri Lanka next.

Captain Fatima Sana was stark in her assessment of the game and lauded the efforts of South Africa.

“The bowlers did not perform well, we have to accept it,” she said. “I think the way their guys played, that is awesome. We have to be more calm in that situation.”

ICC