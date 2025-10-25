KG poised for all time great status

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ball had only just landed over the fence at Rawalpindi Stadium, and Rabada was still frozen in the pose, that ended what will become one of the most memorable sequences of his still evolving career, when the two had their friendly exchange.

THAT straight six is already stencilled in as the shot of the year. Rabada’s innings further elevated his status as one of the modern greats of the sport.

As the one bona fide superstar in the South African team, Rabada has borne a load Proteas players from previous generations didn’t bear.

Kagiso Rabada Cooked these Self Proclaimed premium Polio Bowlers😭 pic.twitter.com/yVWXg6xzRn — DSP👮‍♂️ (@HaydosAlt) October 23, 2025

Jacques Kallis started his career with Jonty Rhodes still in the side and ended it with AB de Villiers establishing himself as a star. Makhaya Ntini started with Allan Donald and ended with Dale Steyn.

But Rabada, having begun his international career alongside Steyn, De Villiers and Hashim Amla, is now arguably the only face the majority of South Africans would recognise if they were asked to identify the Proteas.

Fortunately for Rabada, it’s not a burden and, instead, he has thrown himself into the mix with a side he has said are a bunch of mates. The bat bet that he has with David Bedingham — where the latter has to give him one of his expensive pieces of willow every time Rabada passes 30 — is an example of how much “KG” enjoys playing with the current group.

9⃣ matches

4⃣7⃣ wickets



Kagiso Rabada earns his way into ICC’s Men’s Test Team of the Year 💪



Here's why ⬇️#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/NdIFMbOkoT — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 24, 2023

He’s not having to drag them along. Rawalpindi was the second match in the last 12 months where Rabada the batter made an impact. He won the Centurion Test last December, alongside Maco Jansen, in a ninth wicket partnership that secured qualification for the World Test Championship final.

Last Wednesday, this time alongside Senuran Muthusamy, a career-best 71 changed the course of the second Test, adding an important chapter to what looks like being a storied career.

“Playing in the sub-continent is really difficult. Winning a Test in the sub-continent outside of Bangladesh is pretty awesome; it will give the guys a lot of confidence. This victory is definitely one of the highlights of my career,” he said after the game.

With a WTC winner medal secured, a series win in the sub-continent — with India offering the next opportunity — is another goal he’ll want fulfilled, alongside of course a limited overs World Cup, ideally in South Africa in two years’ time.

As great as Rabada has already been, now aged 30, he should be at his physical and mental peak as a cricketer.

The next few years with a home World Cup and Test series — importantly consisting of three matches against England and Australia — are events in which he’ll want to cement his status as an all-time great.

In a still maturing team, the prospect of a motivated Rabada, wanting to get his hands dirty, and thriving as part of a collective he clearly respects, should make for memorable viewing.