Proteas made to bow before King

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Australian leg-spinner Alana King inflicted a right royal battering on South Africa, taking 7/18 in a seven-wicket victory for the defending champions in Indore on Saturday.

The Proteas will head into their semifinal against England on Wednesday, needing to soothe the scarring after their second defeat in the round-robin phase of the World Cup, where again they were bowled out in less than half the allocated 50 overs.

On Saturday they made 97, having scored 69 in their tournament opener against the English and they will need to show the same kind of character they did in the days after that loss if they are to qualify for next Sunday’s final.

King, whose parents immigrated from Chennai, before she was born, delivered a devastating exhibition of leg-spin bowling that would have made her idol Shane Warne proud.

She has often stated that the advice Warne gave her when she met him as a 12-year-old still echoes. “Spin the ball as hard as you can and do it with a big smile on your face,” Warne told King.

The smile never left her face on Saturday, as one Proteas batter after another were flummoxed by the accuracy of her leg-break.

It’s hardly worth mentioning that South Africa actually made a good start after being put into bat, with skipper Laura Wolvaardt continuing her good form as she lashed drives through the off-side on her way to 31 off 26 balls, hitting seven boundaries along the way.

The fielder King took a good catch coming forward to end Wolvaardt’s knock in the seventh over and the rest of the Proteas’ batting imploded.

Tazmin Brits looked all at sea against the precision dished out by the Australian bowlers and was trapped lbw for 6 and then King got to work.

Sune Luus was caught in the deep, Marizanne Kapp at point, Chloe Tyon at midwicket and four others were clean bowled. Older South African viewers would have thought they’d been transported back in time to the 1990s when Warne used to embarrass South African batters.

Sinalo Jafta shone briefly, but while her batting has certainly improved, her inability to make more substantial contributions, will continue to hurt the Proteas.

Australia needed just 16.5 overs to knock off the target and will head into their semifinal with India, high on confidence, having stretched their unbeaten run in World Cup matches to 16.

South Africa, like they did after that defeat in the opening game to England, will need to employ the memory of a gold fish before meeting the same opponents at the same venue in Guwahati as that first match on Wednesday.