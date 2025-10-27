Temba Bavuma back to captain Proteas for Tests in India

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Temba Bavuma has recovered from injury to lead the Proteas against India.

Captain Temba Bavuma will return to the South Africa Test squad for a two-match series against India next month after a calf injury kept him out of the series in Pakistan this month.

The Proteas begin their limited overs programme in their tour of Pakistan on Tuesday when they play the first of three T20Is at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The T20 series is being followed by three ODI games.

Bavuma will lead a 15-man squad for Tests against India in Kolkata from November 14 to 18 and Guwahati from November 22 to 26.

He replaces David Bedingham, who is dropped, while the only other change to the touring party to Pakistan sees spinner Prenelan Subrayen drop out of the squad.

“We’ve kept the bulk of the squad that competed in the two-match series against Pakistan,” coach Shukri Conrad said.

“Those players showed real character and fought hard to come from behind and draw that series.”

South Africa lost the first Test against Pakistan in Lahore by 93 runs but won the second match in Rawalpindi by eight wickets, with Aiden Markram as stand-in skipper.

“We are anticipating a similar challenge in India and many of the players who stood up in those conditions will once again be key for us,” Conrad said.

“Pakistan was a squad effort, and India will demand the same. Every player has a role to play in ensuring we remain competitive in what is always a tough place to tour.”

Proteas squad: Temba Bavuma, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne

Reuters