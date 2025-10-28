Wolvaardt stresses importance of Proteas keeping calm for semifinal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt sees Wednesday's semifinal against England as another chance to right the wrongs of the past

World Cup semifinals are no longer a novelty for the Proteas.

Wednesday’s match will be their third in the ODI tournament - all against England - and in the last three T20 competitions, they’ve gone on to win two of the semifinals.

It is from those two matches - albeit in a different format - that Laura Wolvaardt hopes her team can draw, when they tackle Nat Sciver-Brunt’s side in their 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal in Guwahati.

At least nine of Wednesday’s starting team were involved in that epic triumph at Newlands two years ago, when South Africa reached an ICC final for the first time by beating England.

“Hopefully we’ve learned from the two T20 semi victories and stay a bit calmer under pressure,” Wolvaardt said.

Though those experiences are valuable, the South African captain was careful about attaching too much importance to them. The most recent clashes between the sides have favoured England, who came from a match down to win a series in South Africa last season and then bowled the Proteas out for 69 in the opening match of this tournament.

Wolvaardt and the Proteas have fought hard to put that embarrassing loss behind them quickly, going on a tear to win five matches in a row, but then suffering another batting implosion in their final round-robin fixture with Australia, when they were dismissed for 97.

Wolvaardt’s response to any concerns about mental scarring was that her players understood why they batted in the way they did against Alana King and Co on Saturday. “We lost wickets and then kept trying to score 350, whereas if we had assessed and got 260 it could still have been game on.”

Thus as far as the South Africans are concerned, the nature of their two worst batting performances of the tournament - on both occasions when batting first - are very different. The depth of Australia’s batting line-up would have weighed on their thinking at the weekend, whereas against England it was just “one of those days”.

Nevertheless given it’s the same opponent and the same ground as the 69 all out fiasco, Sciver-Brunt, is understandably happy to scratch at any lingering scars.

“We can’t go into [the semifinal] expecting it to be the same [as the first match], but if we can get a few wickets early, the pressure can mount up on them and we can use that to our advantage,” the England captain told the BBC.

The South Africans have stressed the importance of composure in their internal team meetings. From a batting perspective that is understanding what is a par score. “So even if we are in trouble early we can work our ways towards a target,” said Wolvaardt.

England’s batting is not as strong as Australia’s and their middle order has been flimsy. It means the taking of early wickets is vital, something the Proteas have struggled with in the competition, even though they’ve kept a reign on the scoring.

If one of Marizanne Kapp or Ayabonga Khaka can do damage in that opening power play it will expose an England middle order that could be susceptible to the wiles of Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon.

“My big job as leader is to keep everyone as calm as possible. Fifty overs is a very long time and it is easy to let the pressure of a semifinal get to you, it’s still just a game of cricket. There’ll be ups and downs and the team that rides those waves the best, will come out on top,” said Wolvaardt.