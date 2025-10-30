Now he’s back in Proteas, Quinton de Kock plans to stay a while more

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Quinton de Kock bats for the Proteas on in their T20 international against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Quinton De Kock says there will be no surprise retirements from him anytime soon, as, now he’s back, he plans to wear the green and gold for a long time further.

De Kock, 32, shocked the cricket fraternity when he retired from ODIs in 2023 and then T20Is in 2024.

On Thursday, he explained his decision as a lost sense of purpose in playing the game at the international level.

But he added that his break away from the game had reignited his childhood goal from the first day he picked up his bat.

“I think I’ve played so much for the Proteas over the years, I kind of forgot about that dream as a kid who’s grown up to be a Proteas cricketer,” De Kock said, ahead of the 2nd T20I against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday (5pm).

“I think after having a bit of a break from the team, that childhood dream kind of came back. And so, I guess that’s one of the big things I missed about representing this team or playing for the Proteas.”

De Kock said over the past few weeks he held a conversation with South Africa coach Shukri Conrad, who he labelled as “a very honest coach and straightforward”.

In those talks, De Kock ironed out his aspirations.

“When I spoke to Shukri, I said I’d like to play for the Proteas as long as I can, however long that’s going to be. Obviously, I’d like to play in a couple of World Cups in that timeline.

“It’s all up to Shukri and me - if I score runs and if he selects me.

“I said to him, ‘Look, I’ve disappeared for a year or two but now I’m back to play for as long as I can’. I’m still pretty fit. I feel fitter than ever at the moment. My body feels great.

“I’m going to push it for as long as I can, whatever that timeline is. I haven’t set a deadline or timeline.”

De Kock now forms part of Conrad’s leadership group.

“I think it’s very different, me coming back as one of the older guys. I’ve always been used to being one of the young guys in the team.

“The other day, we were talking about it, me and Reeza [Hendricks]. It felt like the other day, we were just playing for the under-19s and now we’re the two oldest guys in the team or in the whole Proteas squad.

“So, it’s quite a bit of shellshock. But yeah, that’s what it is.”

The Proteas lead Pakistan 1-0 in the T20 series after their 55-run win on Tuesday and are eyeing sealing it with a victory on Friday (5pm).

In the first game at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, De Kock made 23 and shared a 44-run opening stand with Hendricks.

“It was great being back out there with the team. It’s quite nice my opening partner was Reeza, someone with whom I’ve batted with for a while.

“It kind of felt like I just slotted back in with him being there on the other side and not someone I’m not used to.

“In the camp, we are pretty relaxed. Obviously, we were very excited. We won our first T20 here in Pakistan. But it’s not the series.”

