POLL | Can the Proteas Women beat India in the Cricket World Cup final?

Proteas Women players celebrate after taking the catch to dismiss Ellyse Perry of Australia during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Holkar Cricket Stadium.

The Proteas Women face India in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final on Sunday.

South Africa booked their spot in the final after a 125-run victory over England on Wednesday. This is their historic World Cup final appearance after losing successive semifinals to England in 2017 and 2022.

Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt reflected on reaching the final.

“I’m proud,” she said. “It’s a great group and I think we’ve had a long journey together, losing to England in the last two editions, and I think many of the players were hurt by that. It’s special that we are able to go all the way this time.”