Unconventional Mashimbyi wants Proteas to embrace tension in final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mandla Mashimbyi has created an environment he hopes will drive his players to a world title.

Proteas head coach Mandla Mashimbyi isn’t ready to reveal every aspect of his “unconventional coaching style”, with the benefits of those methods still to undergo one more severe examination on Sunday.

The Proteas face host nation India in Mumbai in the World Cup final, with both teams looking for a first title.

One outcome of Mahsimbyi’s style that was important was creating a more united team environment.

“My [coaching] philosophy speaks to the person rather than the cricketer,” he said.

Doing so has ensured a better platform for the players; in the case of skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who by her own admission is not a people person, Mashimbyi has provided avenues which allowed her to communicate and understand her teammates better.

Final destination: Mumbai. ✈️



All roads lead to the #CWC25 Final as #TheProteas Women make their final journey in pursuit of greatness! 🏆#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/aGfxdPdBe2 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 31, 2025

Mashimbyi has wanted to ensure that the focus at the World Cup has been on navigating the tournament tactically, rather than worrying about different personalities pulling the team in various directions.

It’s notable that all 15 players have featured in at least two matches at the tournament, which will have made everyone feel they had a role to play.

In the nine months he’s been in charge, Mashimbyi has created depth and also asked players to take on different roles.

Sinalo Jafta has batted at No 6 at the World Cup, and though she has not been as impactful from a run-making perspective as she or Mashimbhyi would have liked, Jafta has looked better than at any other stage of her career, making two of her four highest scores in the process.

“I’ve focused on giving love, care and better energy to players, because that builds trust,” said Mashimbyi.

“We’ve played in two finals, but I think the extra 10% we needed to take the next step was about creating a stronger and more fertile environment.”

Mashimbyi said working with the national women’s team after a coaching career spent coaching boys and men was similar in one sense but different in other aspects.

“Cricket remains cricket; I use the same language with the girls as I did with the boys.

“I’m learning a lot as a coach. I’ve developed certain skills I didn’t know I had. It’s made me grow in certain areas. The girls have been unbelievable in how they have responded to my methods; as unconventional as they are, they are buying in, which is important.”

Mashimbyi doesn’t believe the prospect of facing India in India, with that cricket-mad nation desperate for World Cup success after their men missed out at the final hurdle two years ago, should make his side feel inhibited.

Being nervous was natural, he said.

“It’s important that we get nervous; it shows the [players] care, but you want to embrace it and use that energy to elevate you and ensure you perform at your best, rather than cut your legs off.”

India stunned defending champions Australia in the second semifinal on Thursday, achieving the highest second-innings run chase to snap a 15-match unbeaten streak by Alyssa Healy’s side.

The South Africans kept an eye on that match after travelling from Guwahati, where they’d beaten England in their semifinal on Wednesday.

“We didn’t care who we faced. We watched with interest, but based on our analysis [of the Indian team].”

He confirmed that he was still awaiting an update from the medical team about the fitness of Tazmin Brits (shoulder) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (right hand) but was optimistic both would be available for selection for the final.

TimesLIVE