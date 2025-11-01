Proteas lose series after another woeful batting display

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reeza Hendricks's 34 was the top score in another dismal batting display by the Proteas in the third T20 International on Saturday.

Another indifferent batting display, saw Pakistan beat the Proteas by four wickets in the third T20 International in Lahore and claim a 2-1 series victory.

Led by Babar Azam’s 37th T20I half-century, Pakistan, despite some foolish late dismissals, reached the modest target of 140, with six balls to spare.

Pakistan won the toss for the fifth consecutive match and sent the Proteas into bat, a decision that paid immediate dividends with their spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi striking twice in the first over.

💪🏻 THREE FOURS IN A ROW! Babar Azam brings up his fifty in style 👑



📺 Watch live in the UK region, sign up now at https://t.co/Z0RXSR6J9e#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/QWtDkuWkDy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 1, 2025

The disastrous start, in which Quinton de Kock was bowled with the second ball by Afridi was followed immediately by Lhuan-dre Pretorius, being caught off the first ball he faced at short fine leg.

There was almost more strife for the Proteas in Afridi’s second over when Dewald Brevis was given out lbw, a decision that was overturned on replay.

But the Proteas couldn’t make the Pakistanis pay, with a number of batters giving away their wickets in a batting performance that - even in the absence of Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs - was concerning.

Other than Reeza Hendricks, who again tried to hold the innings together and top scored with 34, and Corbin Bosch, who finished unbeaten on 30 to give SA a respectable total of 139/9, the rest of the batters need to rethink their approach.

⚡ First over wicket? No problem! Shaheen Afridi gets TWO wickets in TWO balls in the very first over 🦅#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/bAdTtwOYTM — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 1, 2025

Brevis tried to be more responsible than he was in Friday’s second match, patiently playing out the power play, but having set himself, he again got out in a soft manner, mistiming a pull, giving Pakistan’s debutant mystery spinner Usman Tariq his maiden wicket on debut.

Tariq, bracketed as a right arm spinner, has a jerky action, which starts wide of the crease, and after two steps sees him stop on one leg, before delivering the ball. It comes out in a variety of ways - with a high arm, a side-arm ‘slinger’ and at 45 degree angle. His action has been cited twice in Pakistan, but he’s been cleared after testing.

Tariq had a peculiar reason for his unusual technique, telling Pakistani media last year that his “body dimensions are unique.”

“My body frame is not like the common person’s. I do have two elbows in my arm. My arm bends naturally. I have got this tested and cleared. My bent arm is a biological issue.”

It was certainly an issue for the Proteas batters with Tariq finishing with 2/26 after dismissing Hendricks thanks to a catch on the boundary.

Afridi was the best of the Pakistan bowlers taking 3/26.

Babar’s classy knock controlled the chase and he was dismissed for 68, in the 17th over having hit nine boundaries.

The teams will play a three match ODI series, starting on Tuesday.