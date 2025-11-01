Wolvaardt calls on her side to stay calm in World Cup final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Laura Wolvaardt understands her team will face an intense atmosphere in Sunday's World Cup final against India and will demand that her players stay as calm as possible.

Laura Wolvaardt is not thinking about lifting the World Cup or pocketing the almost R115m first prize for winning the tournament, and instead is choosing to focus on the present.

On Saturday, that meant doing what she needed to do in the Proteas’ last training session, under the lights of the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, the venue for Sunday’s World Cup final against India.

Those are some of the lessons Wolvaardt said she took from playing in her first two finals — in the T20 World Cups in 2023 in Cape Town and last year in Dubai. “The first time I was in the final, you automatically think about the trophy, about winning and you get excited. And now I’m just really trying to stay present,” said the South African captain.

“I think the first time you’re in those finals, it feels like a really big, fast-paced event. Whereas I think we need to all slow it down and take a big breath and hopefully we’re able to do that as a group.”

An already auspicious occasion will be elevated even further by the presence of the host nation in the final, making it for players on both sides what will be the most important match of their careers. Victory for either team will see their country’s name engraved on the trophy for the first time.

“There is big pressure for both teams, and whoever stays calmest under that pressure, will most likely come out on top,” said Wolvaardt.

Despite beating India in the group stages of the tournament, Wolvaardt said her side would take nothing out of that game, even implying that the hosts were slight favourites.

After their semifinal triumph against the defending champions Australia on Thursday, the India players will be hoping to ride the wave of fervour which has swept through that cricket-crazy nation in Sunday’s final.

“It will probably be the biggest crowd a lot of our girls will have played in front of,” Wolvaardt admitted.

“There’ll be a lot of eyeballs on the game, added pressure and probably pretty batting-friendly conditions, so it might be high-scoring. Which is why staying calm is really important. It may feel like there is a lot happening, with boundaries and the crowd, the noise and we need to stay as grounded as possible and as focused as we can, on the moment and what we need to do.”

India has had a surge in interest in the women’s game dating back to 2017 when they qualified for the final for the first time — losing to England at Lord’s on that occasion. Money has poured into the women’s game especially in the last five years and the establishment of the Women’s Premier League, has added to expectation of a home victory.

As has been the case for the Indians, the Proteas runners-up finishes in the last two T20 World Cups, has driven growth in the women’s game with the creation of domestic competitions in the T20 and One-Day formats.

“It was special, being in a final for the first time in front of a home crowd and sold-out Newlands and since then we’ve seen domestic contracts introduced at home, and now we get the opportunity to go one step further.”

Wolvaardt said that on a much smaller scale compared to the Indian players, she had also felt the growth in interest for her side as the tournament unfolded. “We’ve created a lot of noise back home. I’ve been getting messages from different people, who’ve started watching women’s cricket because of this tournament. That is really cool.”

In what is going to be a frenzied atmosphere in front of 45,000 spectators, Wolvaardt said she would remind her team to stay calm, even when it feels like the home side is on top.

“There’s going to be a lot of noise, a lot happening, different routines from what you’re used to in a normal game, but at the end of the day it’s just a game of cricket.

“The game goes in ebbs and flows, there will be periods where they score a lot of runs and periods where we fight back — so holding our nerve and staying calm is going to go a long way tomorrow,” she said.