Proteas spun out by Pakistan and lose ODI series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Proteas were left dizzy by Pakistan’s spinners in Faisalabad on Saturday, suffering a seven-wicket defeat and losing an ODI series in that country for the first time.

The home team’s three spinners, Salman Agha, Abra Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz shared eight wickets between them, bamboozling the Proteas, who were dismissed for 143 in 37.5 overs.

Ironically South Africa won its first toss on the tour, but stand-in captain Matthew Breetzke’s decision to bat was ultimately proven to be wrong. Breetzke admitted afterwards that he felt a target of 250 was well within range, on a tough pitch, with inconsistent bounce.

Pakistan's spinners are doing damage to South Africa's batting unit 🤯



The Proteas are 117/5 after 27.3 overs ➡️



📺 Stream #PAKvSA on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/OdsENUPuXt — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 8, 2025

That may have been the case when the Proteas’ openers Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius shared their third consecutive fifty partnership, with De Kock going on to top score with 53. However once Pretorius was dismissed, caught at long off for 37, the South African batting order disintegrated.

Wrist-spinner Abra was the most destructive taking 4/27, while Salman and Nawaz finished with two wickets apiece. The Proteas lost 10 wickets for 71 runs in 22.3 overs, setting a target that De Kock later admitted gave Pakistan peace of mind when they batted.

Despite Nandre Burger dismissing opener Fakhar Zaman second ball, with a beautiful delivery that slanted back through the left-hander’s defence, the Proteas weren’t able to do any further damage in the power play which might have created pressure.

Saim Ayub, scored a delightful 77, but the South African spinners couldn’t match the devastation wrought by their Pakistan counterparts. Conditions eased once the floodlights took effect and batting was not as challenging as the first innings.

Pakistan reached their target in the 26th over, registering a first ODI series victory against SA on homesoil.

💥 Short and wide! Rizwan cuts it away for FOUR over backward point 🏏



📺 Watch live in the UK region, sign up now at https://t.co/Z0RXSR7gYM#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/nuRtWGLVUv — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 8, 2025

De Kock was named Player of the Series, finishing with an aggregate of 239 runs. After a difficult run in the T20s, his performances in the 50-over format, appears to have justified the decision to renege on his international retirement.

Having had more time at the crease, it may improve his chances of a call up to the T20 squad for the five-match series in India next month, where further success may see him entered into the equation for the World Cup.

Nandre Burger and Corbin Bosch were best of the Proteas bowlers during the series sharing nine wickets, and while leg-spinner Nqaba Peter, who picked up three wickets in the second ODI and Donovan Ferreira, who looked threatening with his part-time off-spin, the overall impact of SA’s spinners throughout the series was concerning. Neither Bjorn Fortuin nor George Linde, made the kind of impression they would have hoped for.