Past failures provide Proteas with roadmap for how to win in India

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Keshav Maharaj is not expecting extreme spin-friendly conditions for the Proteas' two Test series with India.

If the 2025 generation of Proteas want to understand the magnitude of the task that awaits them in India over the next fortnight, a quick glance at the last time South Africa won a Test in that country should suffice.

Hashim Amla scored a double hundred, Jacques Kallis made 173 and Dale Steyn took a “10-fer”. South Africa’s two highest Test run scorers and the country’s leading Test wicket-taker performed at their peak in Nagpur in 2010 to secure the Proteas an innings and six-run win in four days.

Historically, South Africa have a good record in a country the Australians used to refer to as the “final frontier”. The Proteas’ 26% winning record since the first Test tour to India in 1996 is better than Australia (20%) and England (17%), with only Pakistan’s 33% winning record in India above them.

The formula for the Proteas was simple; they batted big, whether through Gary Kirsten or Daryll Cullinan in the 1990s or Kallis, Amla and AB de Villiers in the 2000s. They also backed their quick bowling in slower conditions, with greats such as Steyn, Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock and, memorably on debut in 1996, Lance Klusener bothering generations of Indian batting greats.

But since the second Test of the 2010 series, the Proteas, like others, have struggled to come to terms with conditions in India, which have heavily favoured spin.

Since Nagpur, the Proteas have lost seven of their next eight Tests in India, suffering 0-3 series defeats in the past two tours in 2015 and 2019.

“It is probably the toughest tour in the Proteas calendar, and that goes back to various generations,” said Keshav Maharaj, who was part of the squad in 2019, before Friday’s start of the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“Slowly but surely we have started to conquer other regions in the subcontinent. This is one assignment we want to tick. This is a wonderful opportunity to see how far we have come.”

A formula for success in India can be found from the failures of the past two tours. In those seven Tests, the Proteas scored just two centuries, both of which — made by Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock — came in the same match in Visakhapatnam in 2019. In that series, India’s batters made seven centuries.

That was a maddening tour for South Africa, where the administrative incompetence at board level seeped into the national team, causing distraction that ultimately led to an enormous fallout for the sport a few months later.

This year’s Proteas squad find themselves in a different headspace. There’s silverware in the trophy cabinet, clarity about selection and a coach who imbues his charges with confidence.

Besides Kagiso Rabada, who has a point to prove given his subpar record in India, there are no superstars in the Proteas line-up as they had last time they won in India; however, the players have shown remarkable resolve under Shukri Conrad’s stewardship.

So, while Kallis and Amla could be relied upon in 2010, the 2025 generation are comfortable sharing the load. Eight different batters have made hundreds this year.

I don’t think the wickets will be as spin-friendly as we experienced in Pakistan. It will be good wickets that will deteriorate, as the game goes on, from what we’ve seen — Keshav Maharaj

“Whenever someone needs to put their hand up, it’s been shared among the group, which is encouraging.”

India would have paid attention to South Africa’s past two tours to the subcontinent, where wins in Dhaka last year against Bangladesh and in Rawalpindi three weeks ago against Pakistan illustrated how the Proteas’ batters adapted well to spin-friendly conditions.

“I don’t think the wickets will be as spin-friendly as we experienced in Pakistan,” said Maharaj. “It will be good wickets that will deteriorate, as the game goes on, from what we’ve seen.”

Besides, India’s 0-3 defeat to New Zealand at home on pitches where batting was a lottery will loom large in their memory. India still have great spinners in Ravi Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav and don’t need lunar-like surfaces to be successful.

India have managed the transition from the Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma era superbly, with new captain Shubman Gill scoring five centuries this year, while KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have made three each.