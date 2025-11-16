‘I’m so bloody proud of that group’ - Shukri Conrad

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Proteas are taking great pleasure in proving that their World Test Championship triumph was not some fluke that only resulted from beating apparently lesser opposition and that somehow they were undeserving of their place at cricket’s top table.

While that victory at Lord’s against Australia was on the one hand celebrated by those relishing Australia’s downfall, it was seen by the same people as a one-off, and that South Africa would be found out in the next WTC cycle, when they toured Pakistan, then India and faced Australia and England in series next year.

Well the Proteas have started the defence of the title by winning in Rawalpindi, on a spinning pitch after losing the toss. Then, missing the injured Kagiso Rabada on an Eden Gardens pitch made to order by India — cricket’s wealthiest nation — the Proteas delivered a performance of grit and skill to leave the home team floundering.

“The WTC has given us the belief that we can do great things, at special places on special occasions,” said Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.

South Africa, were written off before that match but, having won it, have a renewed belief and for outsiders wondering if that result was deserved, Sunday in Kolkata, provided food for thought.

Defending 124, South Africa showed that the kind of fighting spirit, which saw them bounce back after being 40/4 on the first evening at Lord’s, is now their hall mark. Like they did in London, in Kolkata, they recovered from losing 10 first innings wickets for 102 runs, then slumped to 90/7 in their second innings after giving India a 30-run lead.

But as Lord’s it was their captain who stood tall. Against Australia, it was all about ignoring the pain and showing courage to share a big partnership with a top order batter. Against India, Temba Bavuma delivered a technical masterclass scoring an unbeaten 55 and sharing a vital partnership with a lower order batter.

“I said it before the Test, having our best player is reassuring. It brings calmness. In the last 18 months he’s been one of the best players in the world,” said Conrad.

“It was an innings in which he was clear how he wanted to do it. He went against the grain … it was the difference between the two sides. That partnership with Boschy was immense. It gave us something we felt we could defend.”

Worth 44 runs for the eighth wicket, Bavuma and Corbin Bosch’s was the partnership that India’s stand-in captain Rishabh Pant admitted hurt his side. “We should have still chased that score, but we lost a few wickets early and then the pressure just builds,” Pant added.

There was a time when it was South Africa who were famous for succumbing to pressure. But a different change-room environment, where the players are encouraged to be themselves, has built bonds off the field that have created success on it.

“We have allowed players to be exactly who they are, do things how they want to do it. We obviously operate with a set of norms and values as to what is expected of an elite side. But they’re also just a bunch of mates playing together. They don’t give up. They practice hard, they will party hard and more importantly we have allowed a culture to develop organically,” said Conrad.

That kind of trust meant that when Rabada’s absence was confirmed, Bosch, could slot in comfortably and though he didn’t deliver with the ball in the same way Rabada does, his contribution to one of the great South Africa triumphs — which included the crucial first innings dismissal of Pant, his 25 runs and his catch — will be greatly valued by teammates.

With one win secured, Conrad doesn’t want his players to rest on their laurels. “I’m sure the boys will celebrate hard. They’ve got two extra days to recover.

“I’m so bloody proud of that group. In terms of the belief they’ve got and how they pull together as a unit. (The win) will do wonders for our psyche. It will do wonders for us going forward. We’ve won a Test in Pakistan and won a Test here. But the job is far from done. You don’t come to a country to win a Test match. You want to win the series.

“Guwahati will present its own challenges but I’m confident we will be up to the task there.”