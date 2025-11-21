Anrich Nortje back for Indian T20 series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A year on from missing out on his previous international recall because of injury, Anrich Nortje gets a second chance at having a second chance with the Proteas.

The 32-year-old quick bowler will presumably be avoiding throw-downs from David Miller in the coming weeks, as he looks forward to an important T20 series with India, starting on December 9 in Cuttack.

Nortje was called up to the national squad for the home T20 series against Pakistan last year, but his toe was fractured by a throw from Miller while batting in the nets in Durban.

He only got back in April at the IPL, after missing out on the Champions Trophy with a back injury in February.

He subsequently suffered a stress fracture which kept him out of mid-year tours to Zimbabwe, Australia and England but has proved his fitness recently for the KZN Dolphins in the domestic T20 Challenge, where he’s featured in all six matches and taken nine wickets.

“His form is good and his pace is up. I’m really excited for Anna especially with KG out of the whiteball series. It is wonderful to have his experience in the group,” said Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.

Anrich Nortje in CSA T20 Challenge 2025 after coming back from injury:



• 2/27 (4) vs KZNIN

• 3/18 (4) vs NWEST

• 2/21 (4) [1M] vs WAR



2nd highest wicket taker in the tournament, looking even more dangerous. Could soon be back in the Proteas team. ⚡🔥pic.twitter.com/wCM8AlxWfI — ∆мαx🧋 (@MarkramBot) November 10, 2025

Nortje’s last match for the Proteas was the T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados, by which time he’d already given up his national contract and asked only to be considered for the limited overs formats.

However, even through all the physical ailments he’s endured Nortje has kept in constant contact with Conrad and Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha, who has worked with him since Nortje started as a professional.

Conrad said the 16-man T20 squad is made up of virtually all the players who will return to India in February for the T20 World Cup.

Kagiso Rabada is the most notable absentee, after being ruled out of the remainder of the Indian tour with a rib injury.

The most surprising omission is that of Ryan Rickelton, who was part of the squads in England and Australia.

Quinton de Kock has been retained, despite struggling in the shortest format against Namibia and Pakistan, where his highest score in four innings was 23.

Quinton De Kock was retired for more than a year. Comes back and scores a 100 in his 6th innings.



Meanwhile, Babar Azam hasn’t scored a 100 in international cricket since August 2023 !!!! #PAKvSA #PAKvsSA #PakistanCricket



pic.twitter.com/Sjd7jggdLZ — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) November 6, 2025

But given more time to bat in the 50-over matches in Pakistan, De Kock certainly showed he had plenty to offer, notching up a century and two fifties in the three ODIs there.

De Kock’s continued inclusion over Rickelton was part of the broader assessment of combinations Conrad is still conducting ahead of the World Cup.

He isn’t ruling Rickelton — who had a solid first IPL campaign for the Mumbai Indians earlier this year — out of contention for the World Cup and felt that the two left-hand openers, who are both wicketkeepers, could be part of the same squad and even starting team.

David Miller, who last played at the Champions Trophy and missed the Pakistan tour because of a hamstring injury, is also back, while Kwena Maphaka, who also suffered a hamstring ailment, has been included in the T20 squad.

Tristan Stubbs will not play in the three match ODI series, with Conrad wanting him to freshen up ahead of the T20s, allowing Rubin Hermann, who made his debut in Zimbabwe, another opportunity to stake his claim.

“The ODI series is about shaping a side that can challenge in 2027,” said Conrad.

Proteas ODI squad against India

Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

Proteas T20I squad against India

Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs