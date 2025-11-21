Former Proteas Women skipper Dane van Niekerk back in national side

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Proteas Women coach Mandla Mashimbyi said it would have been foolish of him to omit former skipper Dane van Niekerk, despite her controversial history which culminated in her retiring from international cricket.

Van Niekerk earned a first call-up to the national side since reneging on her retirement last year for the Proteas’ T20 and ODI series against Ireland next month.

“She’s been quite consistent in the last two seasons. It’s a no-brainer to pick a player who is in such good form,” said Mashimbyi.

The 32-year-old, who captained the Proteas for five years, last played for the national team in 2021. Shortly before the ODI World Cup the next year, she fractured her ankle at home and missed the tournament. She struggled with rehab and failed Cricket SA’s fitness requirements, leading to a bitter fallout with the organisation and her retirement from the international game.

Having signed with WP last year, she later expressed a desire to return to the international side and after talks initially with director of national teams Enoch Nkwe and then Mashimbyi, shortly after his appointment as head coach last December, the door was opened for a return.

Though she was never going to be picked for this year’s ODI World Cup, she did participate at a training camp in Durban before the tournament, which was viewed as an opportunity for her to get an understanding of the new environment under Laura Wolvaardt’s leadership.

Mashimbyi made it clear on Friday he had no issues with Van Niekerk’s past and wanted her to give her best, with an eye towards selection for next year’s T20 World Cup in England.

“I want her to focus on winning games for the team. She has a legacy in terms of what she has achieved and she has a second chance to showcase what she can do. I don’t want to create any added expectations around her.”

Mashimbyi said unlike in previous eras, he isn’t focused on how quickly players ran or how far. “There are three things I want: you have to look like a cricketer, move like a cricketer and think like a cricketer. That makes you a proper athlete,” he said.

“What I have seen the past few months, she’s able to do that. People can say what they want to say. As long as she can bat, move in the field, think like a cricketer and look like one, then we are good.”

Van Niekerk has made 214 runs for WP in three 50-over matches this season, passing 50 in all her innings, along with one half-century in the Pro20 series.

Annerie Dercksen and Anneke Bosch were the most notable omissions in the ODI squad from the group that made it to the World Cup final. Bosch isn’t a surprise, given her poor form at the tournament, but Dercksen, who played a fine cameo against India, lost her spot to Eliz-Marie Marx.

Faye Tunnecliffe, who last featured for the Proteas in a T20 International against England a year ago, saw her excellent form for WP rewarded. Tunnecliffe, 26, who’s played three ODIs and 12 T20Is, has been the in-form batter in the country this summer. She’s the highest run-scorer in the domestic T20 series, with a century and two 50s in four innings, and also made a century in the One-Day Pro50 competition.

Mashimbyi said with the T20 World Cup seven months away, the three-match T20 series with the Irish that starts at Newlands on December 5 will take priority.

“We have to field our best team,” he said.

That means Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk and Marizanne Kapp will have to cut short their participation in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia.

The inclusion of 23-year-old Leah Jones, also from WP, in the ODI squad is part of long-term plans to assess talent with one eye on the ODI World Cup in 2029.

Proteas Women Squad - T20I Series:

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe, Dané van Niekerk

Proteas Women Squad - ODI Series:

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, Dané van Niekerk