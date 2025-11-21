Proteas expect fewer pitch concerns for second Test in Guwahati

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Temba Bavuma is looking to become the first South African captain to win a Test series in India in 25 years.

Temba Bavuma feels the toss won’t be as much of a determining factor for the second Test against India as has been the norm in the sub-continent of late.

The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati is hosting a Test for the first time and, after the controversy surrounding the “made to order” pitch in Kolkata last week, all eyes have been on what the surface will do.

Bavuma and India’s stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant agreed that the pitch looked better than the one prepared for Eden Gardens, where India’s plans to make South Africa uncomfortable on a dry surface backfired in embarrassing fashion.

Pant said the wicket will “definitely be better to bat on”, while Bavuma felt the extra grass that was still on the surface when the Proteas trained there on Friday would help the bounce be more consistent.

Both also agreed that it would assist spin from day three onwards, which is fairly normal for the sub-continent. “I don’t think the toss will be too big of a factor, like it was in Kolkata. You want to win the toss and bat on day one and day two — it is an advantage but not such a deciding factor,” said the Proteas captain.

Both sides will be missing key players.

South Africa confirmed that Kagiso Rabada would not play any part for the rest of the tour because of a rib injury, while Shubman Gill was withdrawn from the Indian squad on Friday morning because of concerns over the neck spasms he suffered in the first Test.

Pant would not reveal who would replace Gill in the batting order, though the player who will has been informed.

South Africa will name its starting team at the toss because Bavuma wants to take one more look at the surface on Saturday.

He said Lungi Ngidi, who was called up as cover after the first Test, was being considered.

Ngidi last played a Test at Lord’s when his second innings spell against the Australians helped to turn the World Test Championship final in South Africa’s favour.

“Ngidi has a wealth of experience. He was bowling as well as he’s ever bowled at training. Hopefully he can feed off the confidence from the (WTC final).”

Given the conditions, both teams will be weighing up the option of a third front-line seamer.

South Africa had that option in Kolkata, but Wiaan Mulder, who opened the bowling in the first innings, only bowled five overs in total.

If Bavuma and Proteas coach Shukri Conrad feel Corbin Bosch’s batting is as important as his bowling — as it proved to be in the first Test — then it’s unlikely Ngidi will start.

What they won’t do is break up the spin combination of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer after the latter picked up the player of the match in the first Test, while the former will be desperate to prove a point after what, by his standards, was a poor outing.

India have the option to add a seamer, with all-rounder Nitesh Kumar Reddy a likely replacement for Axar Patel, while Sai Sudharshan is the favourite to fill in for Gill.

Besides the pitch, the other major factor will be the early start — 9am locally — which is being done to ensure as much play is possible, with sunset at about 4.30pm in Guwahati.

It has created a change to the structure of the day, with the first session followed by a 20-minute tea break, while the 40-minute lunch interval will take place after the second session.

“We will have to get our minds around that a little bit, but it doesn’t change much for us overall,” said Bavuma.

Bad light, however, will most likely curtail proceedings throughout.

“Our mindset is not to protect the lead that we have. Light will become an issue, but we don’t want to go into the match with a defensive mindset. Whatever opportunities present themselves, we must be ruthless and take them.”

If the Proteas avoid defeat, they will become the first South African side to win a Test series in India in 25 years.