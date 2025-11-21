Rabada ruled out of Indian tour with rib injury

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kagiso Rabada will play no further part in the Proteas tour of India due to a rib injury picked up at training last week.

Rabada will miss the second Test, which starts in Guwahati on Saturday, and the limited-overs section of the tour that includes three One-Day Internationals and five T20 Internationals.

Proteas team management described the injury as a “rib bone stress” ailment, which has caused the 30-year-old quick bowler discomfort.

Rabada will continue the initial phase of a four-week rehabilitation programme with the medical team in India and return to SA after the second Test.

Depending on recovery, he may miss the opening week of the SA20, which starts on December 26.

Lungi Ngidi was added to the squad as cover for Rabada.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said the composition of the team for the second Test would be decided on Saturday morning before the toss, once he and head coach Shukri Conrad have had another look at the pitch in Guwahati.

“It looks fresher than Kolkata. There’s a bit more grass and looks like it will play better in terms of the [consistency] of the bounce,” said Bavuma. “It will be a more traditional subcontinent wicket: good for batting for the first two days and then from day 3 the spinners should come into play.

“The fundamentals of playing in the subcontinent will be important: first-innings runs to really set the game up, then the spinners — Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Aiden Markram — will come into play in the second half of the game.”