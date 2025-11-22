Proteas batters rue missed opportunities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tristan Stubbs top-scored with 49 for SA on the opening day of the second Test against India.

South Africa were left frustrated by several silly mistakes from their batters after a first day in Guwahati where run-scoring was made difficult by a disciplined Indian bowling unit.

Having won the toss and rightly chosen to bat in the second Test, ending on 247/6, will be viewed as a missed opportunity by Temba Bavuma’s players.

They created chances via two solid top order partnerships to dominate and steer the game in a direction they wanted, but lax shot-making proved their undoing and the loss of six wickets feels like at least two too many.

Tristan Stubbs, who finished as the top scorer with 49, described the day as “disappointing” in an interview for television.

“In the end all of the top six got in, but nobody got a big one,” he said.

Five of the six dismissals were to attacking shots, with the moods of the batters drifting between angry — Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder — and sorrow — Bavuma and Stubbs.

Tony de Zorzi was angry too, a little bit at himself for playing a nothing shot, but also with the umpires, who four balls after his dismissal took the players off the field to bring a premature end to the day’s play because of bad light.

Unlike last week in Kolkata — or even what unfolded in Perth — the first day for large parts was a model of conventional Test cricket. Batters absorbed good bowling, on a pitch where the bounce was normal and the spin wasn’t outlandish.

The Proteas made one change to the starting line-up, replacing Corbin Bosch with Senuran Muthusamy — a decision that may yet bear fruit, but only if South Africa can stitch together a big first innings total.

India’s two changes were expected, with Sai Sudharsan replacing the injured Shubman Gill, while Nitish Kumar Reddy provided an extra seam option in place of Axar Patel.

The openers were solid, showing patience in the morning — before tea, which was taken first — and only early lateral movement, courtesy of the new ball and moisture in the pitch, caused concern.

Markram, playing in his 50th Test, was dropped on four at slip by KL Rahul off Jasprit Bumrah and the bowler’s anguish, reflected how much work bowlers would have to do once the ball softened and moisture evaporated.

But Bumrah led a disciplined effort by the Indian attack on a surface that wasn’t giving as much assistance and their patience and skill is worthy of praise.

The South African batters were left shaking their heads at the manner of their dismissals, starting with Markram who, on the brink of tea, played too aggressively against a full ball from Bumrah and was bowled off the inside edge for 38. He’d done the hard work, and with the prospect of easier conditions in the afternoon, the timing and means of his dismissal were disappointing.

That was to be a trend throughout the Proteas’ innings. Rickelton was out the second ball after tea pushing at Kuldeep Yadav for 35. Bavuma, after sharing a partnership worth 84 runs for the third wicket with Strubbs — who was restored to the No.3 spot — drove Kuldeep to cover after making 41. Stubbs pushed hard at Yadav and edged to slip after showing better control than he has in most of his recent innings, while Mulder slapped a loose drive to mid-off after making 13.

It was all too soft and lacking in the kind of discipline needed to extend a first innings, where a substantial total is crucial.

Washington Sundar got one to turn and bounce sharply at Markram, while Kuldeep and Ravi Jadeja beat the bat, which suggested that batting would become harder as the match unfolded.

It makes getting big first innings runs so important. None of the top order managed that, and it will be up to Muthusamy, who will resume Sunday on 25 along with the rest of the lower order, to get South Africa to a total, which will provide a measure of control in a match that looks like it will last longer than three days.