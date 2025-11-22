‘The moment was right’: Travis Head floors England with match-winning hundred

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Australia's Travis Head raises his bat as he walks after losing his wicket, caught by England's Ollie Pope off the bowling of Brydon Carse.

Australia’s Travis Head got another chance to open the batting in a Test match on Saturday and made the absolute most of it with one of the great Ashes centuries to drive the hosts to an eight-wicket win over England in the five-match series opener.

The 31-year-old, who habitually tops the order in short formats for his country, said he regularly asks to open the batting but was not a nailed-on certainty even when Usman Khawaja injured his back and was not able to go out.

“It’s been brewing for a bit. I thought it was the right opportunity to do it,” he told reporters after scoring an astonishing 83-ball 123 to help his side to a two-day triumph.

Stand-in skipper Steve Smith was full of praise for his makeshift opener, who was given the nod to open in the final innings after Marnus Labuschagne added only nine when he was awarded the chance in Australia’s first dig.

“That was incredible to witness. You know, we came off at the tea break and we were umming and ahhing who to put up top, and Heady was like, I’ll do it,” Smith said. “Trav took it on and played one of the great Ashes knocks.”

“I just felt like the moment was right,” Head added.

Australia were no certainties to produce the dominating win that emerged at Perth Stadium, with England bowled out for 172 and 164.

The home side did not perform any better with a disappointing 132 in their first innings.

But Head looked like he was playing on an entirely different wicket than the one which both side’s fast bowlers feasted on for the better part of five sessions, clubbing four sixes and 16 boundaries in a single-session knock for the ages.

“I was just pleased with the way I started and sort of when we got around that 40, 50 partnership, it felt like it was right there for the taking,” Head said.

“I felt like I lined them up pretty well. I go by process, and I thought my process for 30 balls was pretty good.”

The equal-third fastest century by an Australian came to an anti-climactic end with the hosts 13 short of the 205 target, when the South Australian went for one big shot too many, depositing a Brydon Carse delivery into the hands of Ollie Pope.

“I picked out a fielder on the leg side. (It) happens. I’ve got out a lot worse ways at Optus Stadium than shoving one to mid-wicket,” said Head.

Reuters