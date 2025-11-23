Patient Muthusamy shows his value for Proteas in Guwahati

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Proteas batter Senuran Muthusamy celebrates his century on the second day of the second Test against India at Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday.

Senuran Muthusamy has one trait, those who love and have coached him agree upon.

“He’s been very patient, which has been very important. The fact that he hadn’t been contracted by the national team until [this year] didn’t deter him from what he wanted to achieve. For me that’s one of Sen’s most admirable characteristics,” his mother Vani Moodley told the Sunday Times in a recent interview.

That hallmark set Muthusamy above his Proteas teammates in Guwahati, where needing to ensure a substantial first innings total while extending the time SA batted, is crucial to how they can win the second Test and with it the series against India.

Muthusamy has had to be patient throughout his career, while other spinners have been given chances at international level. His close mate Keshav Maharaj being one of those, as has Dane Piedt and lately Simon Harmer.

What a special moment for Sen 🥳🎉



He brings up his maiden Test ton in style 👏



📺 Stream #INDvSA on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/VEC3pXuOj2 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 23, 2025

But with other strings to his bow, most notably his batting, Muthusamy has become the Proteas’ sub-continent specialist and Sunday saw him make another notable contribution.

“I was just trying to do a job for the team, batting for partnerships, and really accumulate runs. First innings runs in the subcontinent are crucial,” he said modestly.

Muthusamy’s 109 - his first Test hundred - took one minute short of five hours to compile, and required resolve in gloomy conditions on Saturday and then again against the second new ball when he and Kyle Verreynne resumed the Proteas innings on 247/6 on Sunday.

“With Kyle, it was against the new ball, a 9 am start, we expected it to be tough and the Indian bowlers really tested us. He batted really well. It was an awesome partnership to set up the innings,” Muthusamy said of he and Verreynne’s 87-run seventh wicket stand.

It was Muthusamy who set the tone. His calm nature, sturdy defence and yes, patience rubbing off on Verreynne, who’d come into this Test having last made an impact with the bat when he scored a century in the New Year’s Test in Cape Town against Pakistan.

Sweet strikes and no-look sixes 🚀



He has 51 runs off 57 balls 🔥



📺 Stream #INDvSA on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/4XmSg8aOSK — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 23, 2025

Verreynne made 45, and in combination with Muthusamy ensured SA came through the first session without losing a wicket, striking a major psychological blow against an Indian side that would have hoped to wrap up the SA innings by tea.

Muthusamy relied on all the hard work that had brought him back into the Proteas side this year. Part of the squad that lost the 2019 series 0-3 to India, he returned to provincial cricket. “I went back into the wilderness; cricket is such a journey. You try to take it one day at a time and not think too far ahead. There were times, where, especially after 2019, I wasn’t sure I would ever play Test cricket again, especially after we lost that series, he said.

He played in the first Test Shukri Conrad oversaw as head coach in February 2023 but then didn’t play another until Bangladesh last October. He made his first Test fifty in that series and picked up five wickets in that match, playing a small, but significant part in ensuring SA qualified for the final of the World Test Championship.

Then with Maharaj missing the first Test in Pakistan, he took 11 wickets in Lahore and followed that with an unbeaten 89 in South Africa’s victory in Rawalpindi.

In keeping with how his Test career has unfolded, he wasn’t picked for the first Test in Kolkata, which was played on a spin-friendly surface. “I didn’t have any problem with that. We won the game, I was overjoyed,” he said.

Instead, he focused on being ready for Guwahati, and while Sunday, success came with the bat, he knows that over the remaining days, his bowling may be as important.

“I see myself as an all-rounder and try to contribute where I can,” he said.