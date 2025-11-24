Proteas’ jealous Jansen thriving amid emotional roller-coaster

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marco Jansen has had a wild emotional ride through the three days of the second Test against India in Guwahati.

There was anger at missing out on a first Test century, tension — throughout his stint with the bat — and jealousy, about people who are shorter than him. But through it all, he’s made a devastating impact on a match in which the Proteas will carve out a major slice of cricketing history, should they emerge victorious, which certainly looks likely heading into the fourth day on Tuesday.

They would deserve it given how well they’ve played, led by Jansen’s contributions across all three disciplines.

Monday saw him join Dale Steyn, Paul Adams and Lance Klusener as the only South Africans to claim a five-wicket haul in a Test in India, thanks to a barrage of well-delivered bouncers that the Indian batters couldn’t manage.

Safe hands 😏🙌



Aiden Markram takes five catches to put India on the ropes 💪💥#SSCricket | #INDvSA | #WTC27 pic.twitter.com/tmLuZdrmEQ — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 24, 2025

Using the bouncer comes naturally to the 2.06m Jansen, and is a devastating weapon regardless of conditions. Nevertheless, Jansen said he still envied others who are able to hit the stumps more regularly because they aren’t as tall.

“I’ve always struggled to bowl in India, whether with the white or red ball. I’m still jealous of players who get the ball to squat or nip. Yesterday there was a perfect example, a ball [to KL Rahul] goes over off-stump because I’m so tall. A different bowler like KG [Rabada], that’s hitting top of off. I’ve always been jealous of those people, who are a bit shorter than me.”

The benefits of his stature have more than worked in his favour in Guwahati. Those long limbs helped him upset the Indian bowlers’ lengths when he batted, allowing him to hit seven sixes in a Test-best innings of 93. Also, none of his teammates would have reached the catch that led to the crucial dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal on Monday, just like no bowler has been able to mimic the devastation he has wrought with the short ball.

“I got the pace and bounce out of the wicket, it was a day when everything clicked. As a player, you take those days and you run with it.”

His 6/48 will help to assuage the disappointment of missing out on a Test hundred. His innings was a fluid one — requiring only 91 balls — but the attacking strokeplay masked anxiety. “I had faced three balls and Sen [Muthusamy, his batting partner] said to me ‘chom, just breathe.’”

6/48 🎯💣



Marco Jansen terrorises India's batters to secure a huge first innings lead 💪



📺 Stream #INDvSA on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/n0MCwrDdWi — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 24, 2025

“I’ve never been in the 90s before in first-class cricket, never mind flipping Test cricket. I was definitely nervous, but I was nervous in the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s …I was nervous the whole way through. In retrospect, next time, I’d rather get caught on the boundary than defending.”

A phone call on Sunday night to his family allowed him to “let off steam”, and thinking he’d be spending a long time in the field on Monday helped with his focus before the start of day three.

“It’s still a very good wicket for batting. We were preparing to spend two days in the field.”

Instead India were dismissed 40 minutes before the end of the day, trailing South Africa’s first innings total of 489 by 288 runs. The Proteas stretched that advantage to 314 by stumps.

“This is a good wicket; there is pace and bounce, the ball is stopping and there is spin. The game will go towards the spinners. The pace and bounce will stay there, but as seamers we will have to make the new ball count,” said Jansen.