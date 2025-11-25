Time will tell if Proteas got declaration right, says Conrad

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Proteas are aware that as much as India’s batters will be under scrutiny on the final day of the second Test in Guwahati on Wednesday, so will be the decision about the timing of their declaration in the second innings.

South Africa batted for 20 minutes past the lunch break on Tuesday, making a psychological as well as physical demand of India, before Temba Bavuma declared South Africa’s innings on 260/5, with a lead of 548 runs.

“We wanted India to spend as much time on their feet in the field,” remarked coach Shukri Conrad. “We wanted to say to them, ‘Come and survive on the last day and an hour [Tuesday] evening’.”

South Africa dismissed both India’s openers in that last hour. “So far so good,” chirped Conrad.

But the coach and the Proteas players are also aware that India won’t simply roll over on the final day. A target of 549 means they won’t win the match either, but Conrad’s comment that “we wanted them to really grovel” — a phrase made famous by former England captain Tony Greig, who directed it at the West Indies — will certainly stiffen the resolve of the home side’s batters.

Conrad made the remark to explain why South Africa batted for 20 minutes after the lunch break. India have spent 230 overs in the field, and while Guwahati is not as hot as other parts of the country, it can nevertheless be debilitating.

South Africa also wanted to make the Indian openers uncomfortable by letting them bat in awkward light, caused by the shadows that creep across the pitch in the last session alongside the use of the floodlights, which are turned on at 3.30pm local time, because the sun sets early in the northeastern part of India at this time of the year.

“We didn’t want to declare too early and not be able to use that,” Conrad said.

The timing of the declaration meant South Africa bowled only 15 overs and can resume on Wednesday with a ball that is still relatively hard, which will delight the spinners and Marco Jansen, who again used the steepling bounce well to first unsettle and then dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“If tomorrow [Wednesday] evening, it comes that we have them eight down and people say, ‘See, I told you so,’ then we have to base it on our sound judgement, and if that doesn’t work out then, it doesn’t. I don’t think there is a right and wrong in any of this.”

South Africa will at worst draw the Test, still giving them a 1-0 series win that would be a first in India for 25 years. But with points on offer for the World Test Championship — 12 for a win and only four for a draw — it’s clear what South Africa’s goal should be.

“Two-nil is a lot better than 1-0. I’d like to think the series is secured. We will go all out for the win, and hopefully Marco and the spinners can do a job tomorrow,” Conrad said.

“This wicket has stayed remarkably good; we did expect it to deteriorate more, and there is more consistent spin now than anything else. We will give it our best shot tomorrow [Wednesday].”