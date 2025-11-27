Proteas’ Harmer happy with his lot in life

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Simon Harmer claimed 17 wickets at an average of 8.94 to secure the player-of-the-series prize against India

Ten years on from learning the harshest of lessons in India, Simon Harmer is now being described as the thing he thought he was in 2015: the world’s best off-spinner.

But Harmer is not concerned about that status. The firebrand who talked it up before suffering a chastening battering at the hands of India in a four-match series South Africa lost 3-0 is now a more worldly-wise figure, who has found joy in self-improvement — and more importantly, helping the Proteas to win.

The 36-year-old picked up 17 wickets at a ludicrous average of 8.94 to help the Proteas to an historic 2-0 series win against India, which they wrapped up with their second-Test victory on day 5 in Guwahati on Wednesday.

“The focus was always on winning the series and the team’s success. The personal stuff is nice to have. I would have been very happy to leave India making a small contribution, and the team winning. It’s the cherry on top that I have done well,” said Harmer.

6/37 for Simon Harmer ⭐



The best innings figures by a South African spinner in Indian conditions 🇿🇦🔝#SSCricket | #INDvSA | #WTC27 pic.twitter.com/WTkXke2Vsd — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 26, 2025

He was reminded by local media of his comments 10 years ago about being the world’s best off-spinner, and if he felt this year that was the case. “People will be getting too far ahead of themselves to make comparisons [about me] being the best off-spinner in the world,” he said.

Harmer cited how he was out-bowled in that 2015 series by Ravi Ashwin, and doesn’t feel that after 14 Tests he has the body of work to compete with someone like Nathan Lyon, who has taken over 550 Test wickets for Australia.

“I’ve played 14 Tests in 10 years. If I was to be competing for that name tag, I would have needed to play 60 to 70 Tests. I’ve had a snapshot at Test cricket I’ve had a more successful time in the subcontinent than I did in 2015. I don’t think you can make those comparisons.”

Harmer now has 27 Test wickets in India, moving one ahead of Dale Steyn as the most successful South African bowler in India. The statistic reflects an amazing turnaround since he texted Shukri Conrad in June to say he felt he could play a role for the Proteas in the 2027 World Test Championship cycle.

“I’m very happy with the way things have panned out. I’m very grateful for the opportunities [captain] Temba [Bavuma] and Shukri have given me and believing in me to come back and play Test cricket.”

A few words and endless emotions. 🎙#TheProteas Men reflect on what was truly an unforgettable Test series victory over India. 🤩🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/jltqmyQJWv — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 27, 2025

Having set a goal of taking a Test five-fer upon his return, Harmer now has two of those, along with two player–of-the-match awards and his player-of-the-series prize in India. In the four Tests against Pakistan and India, Harmer took 30 wickets at an average of 14.3.

And yet there are no guarantees he’ll be part of South Africa’s next Test assignments on home soil in 2026 against Bangladesh, Australia and England. South Africa rarely use two spinners at home — though ironically the last time they did, it was Harmer in combination with Keshav Maharaj who started together in a Test at the Wanderers against the West Indies. That Test took place in February 2023 and the pair shared eight wickets between them, though Maharaj suffered a ruptured Achilles’ heel in that match.

“I’ve got no issue if I only get selected in the subcontinent,” he said.

Maharaj, despite not being at his best against India, remains South Africa’s first-choice spinner.

“Kesh was unlucky in this series ... [If] you look at how he bowled, a lot of balls hit the glove and fell into space, nicks that didn’t go to hand ... I got the luck this series,” said Harmer.

“He’s shown he’s a world-class spinner. He’s proved his worth everywhere around the world. I’m very happy to play a supporting role. I want to make South African cricket better and if that means I only get selected in the subcontinent, then I’ve got absolutely no issue with that.”