Kohli and Sharma add star quality to ODI series with Proteas

The Proteas may have to make do without the services of skipper Temba Bavuma in the first ODI against India in Ranchi on Sunday.

Bavuma, fresh off leading his team to an historic Test series victory against India last Wednesday, was feeling ill on Saturday and a decision on whether he would play will be made before the toss on Sunday.

The Proteas are playing their fourth away series in the ODI format this year, having won in Australia and England, but lost in Pakistan. In the year’s biggest assignment — the Champions Trophy in February — the Proteas were disappointingly knocked out in the semifinals.

Batting coach Ashwell Prince acknowledged on Saturday that aside from that tournament, ODIs weren’t the centre of the players’ attention in 2025. “The squad is focused predominantly on Test cricket and as far as white ball cricket is concerned, a lot of that focus is on T20s because of the T20 World Cup next year.”

The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20 series with India, which will be crucial in allowing players to get a feel for conditions ahead of that tournament next February. The Proteas were drawn in a group with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and the UAE this week, and will play three of their group matches in Ahmedabad.

However the ODI series certainly won’t be missing any hype in India, where the return of former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the hosts has generated plenty of excitement. Gossip websites and social media have been streaming videos and images of the pair, including a dinner they had with another former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who lives in Ranchi.

On Saturday KL Rahul, who is standing in as ODI captain for Shubman Gill, hinted that Dhoni may make an appearance at the JSCA Stadium during the series opener. “We are happy that he might be there. If the crowd turns up, we’ll also enjoy playing here, and hopefully we can win the game, put up a good performance and entertain the crowd and MS Dhoni,” said Rahul.

Prince explained that it would be also good for the South African team, who want a series where they can test themselves in pressure moments. “They’re vastly experienced and dangerous players who can cause a lot of damage,” he said.

“India has a fantastic team. It will come down to the crunch moments in matches; we are facing a formidable batting and bowling line-up and the result, for me, will hinge on crucial moments within the matches and playing those moments well.”

South Africa have added experience to their limited overs squads too recently, with Quinton de Kock returning to the international arena. De Kock made a century and two fifties in the series against Pakistan last month and Prince said his presence has been greatly valued in the South African dressing room.

“It’s a similar effect for our team as Rohit and Virat have for India. His presence definitely boosts the dressing room. We have a few young batters between the two (limited overs) squads and just to have him around to chat with or bat with is very influential for them.”

Sunday’s match starts at 10am (SA time).