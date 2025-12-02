Bavuma backs young Proteas to level ODI series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma is looking forward to the second ODI against India in Raipur on Wednesday.

Being fully “Kohli-ed” in the opening One-Day International hasn’t left the Proteas feeling blue just yet, but skipper Temba Bavuma will demand better execution from his side in Raipur on Wednesday.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli produced a trademark performance in the first match of the series on Sunday, but the outcome — a 17-run defeat — was small enough that South Africa remain confident they can square the series at the 65,000-capacity SVNS Stadium.

“Things might have been different in the first game if our top order had contributed,” said the South African captain, who missed Sunday’s series opener because of illness.

The Proteas have a top-heavy batting line-up, but between them Aiden Markram — who captained in Ranchi — Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock contributed just seven runs.

Chasing a target of 350, which was built around Kohli’s magnificent 135, South Africa’s top-order failure proved fatal. But there were encouraging signs from the inexperienced players, including Mathew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen, who got South Africa close in the end.

“His contributions have been immense to our success,” Bavuma said of Jansen, who made 70 off 56 balls and picked up two wickets. “Marco’s still a young guy but he’s got a lot of international cricket under his belt. He’s becoming more comfortable in his skin.”

Breetzke also continued his excellent start to his ODI career, with a sixth score of at least 50 in his 10th match.

Their contributions are significant because the Proteas are still on a journey with their one-day group, assessing candidates and combinations and building experience before the 2027 World Cup.

The outcome of this ODI series isn’t a priority for South Africa, but playing in front of rowdy Indian crowds and being put under pressure by Kohli and Rohit Sharma — who made 57 in the first match — will stand them in good stead.

“[Playing against them is] nothing new. We have come across it. We have been on the bad end of it. But we have also had good times against them. It all just makes the series a lot more exciting,” said Bavuma.

“[Their presence] bolsters their team. They have a wealth of experience and skill. We are still building as an ODI side. I doubt we will have guys who go on to play 250 ODIs, like the Indian players, but young guys such as Breetzke and Brevis, in five to 10 years, they [may] also get to those levels.”

Bavuma said he will bat in the top three on Wednesday, which could lead to a shuffling of the order.

“We have guys who can switch positions. Breetzke normally bats at the top of the order, but he’s having a lot of success at No 4. We also saw Tony [de Zorzi] having to adjust to a new spot in the middle order, and there are other players capable of doing similar.

“It’s about opportunities. There are still two years to go [to the World Cup] and a lot can happen, but we want to give ourselves options.”