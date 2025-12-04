Proteas young guns offer enticing glimpse of the future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matthew Breetzke continued the excellent start to his ODI career in SA's four-wicket win against India on Wednesday. File photo.

Like an exhibit of a concept car, the Proteas delivered a glimpse of their future — and it certainly looks flashy.

It came in the form of Matthew Breetzke, hopping outside leg-stump and with one knee on the ground square-driving Prasidh Krishna through the covers for four. Then there was Dewald Brevis, heaving a slower ball from Harshit Rana over square leg for six, and off the very next ball — also a slow bouncer —whacking the thing 92m over midwicket.

The sound of that shot would have woken up the dead. It echoed around Raipur’s 65,000-seater SVNS Stadium, sending a message of South Africa’s intent — not only in Wednesday’s four-wicket victory to level the series against India but for the next two years.

Their fifth wicket-partnership lasted 64 balls and was worth 92 runs. But it wasn’t just the fours and sixes; their running between the wickets put India’s fielders under pressure, causing errors on the ground and irritation for their senior leadership.

Raining sixes in Raipur 🚀



South Africa's batters go big to complete the third-highest run chase in ODI matches on Indian soil 👏👏#SSCricket | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/n6Lf4MsvAM — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 3, 2025

That’s what South Africa will be bringing to the table in one-day format. Breetzke has played 11 ODIs, Brevis eight. Imagine what they’ll be like in two years.

“Brevis hits the ball miles, he takes the game on, he’s not afraid to put bowlers under pressure. It’s really entertaining,” said Aiden Markram.

“Breetzke has had an incredible start to his ODI career. He managed the situation really well today. The way he batted today, it felt like he’s got 50 caps under his belt.”

“The game was on a knife-edge and for the two of them to put that partnership together, which gave us impetus, made a big difference in the result.”

It means Markram, named player of the match for beautifully crafted 110, feels more responsibility in his role at the top of the order.

“We have great hitters in the middle order and if you give them a chance, they can do damage,” he said.

He said he took personal responsibility after the top order’s failure in the first match in Ranchi, where SA were 11/3 after five overs and ultimately lost by just 17 runs chasing 350.

In Raipur, he and skipper Temba Bavuma’s 101-run second-wicket partnership laid the stage for the “B-squared” show.

Bavuma, Markram and Quinton de Kock all feel the importance of helping the younger crew, knowing their potential. It’s part of the learning process for all of them over the next few years.

“The [2027] World Cup feels very far away. Belief and confidence is what you can take away as a group. To get a win against India in their backyard is not easy, so that gives the group belief and confidence,” said Markram after SA’s stunning four-wicket victory that saw them reach a target of 360 in the last over, despite the loss of two players to hamstring injuries.

The teams now head to the coastal city Visakhapatnam for the series decider on Saturday, with Markram admitting there are still issues to be fixed. One of those is the opening partnership, which in the first two games has been worth a combined 33 runs. Other areas of concern are the concession of wides — 20 on Wednesday — and the general lethargy with the ball and in the field, which on another day could have been costly.

Those are the kinds of lessons that must be learnt now, so that more important deeds can be done in two years’ time.