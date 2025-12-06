Wolvaardt leads dominant Proteas to comfortable victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match against India Women at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India, Thursday, November 02, 2025.

What did the Proteas learn from the first T20 International against Ireland? Laura Wolvaardt is good at batting and the team is generally quite good at cricket.

Not much new there and South Africa’s 105-run win in the opener was to be expected from a team that has been to the final of the last two T20 World Cups. Wolvaardt, as is her wont, sparkled with a glittering 115 not out, her third international century in a row.

She took just 52 balls to reach her second T20 International hundred, breaking the record previously held by Lizelle Lee who faced 59 balls to do so against Thailand at the 2020 World Cup.

“I don’t know what she’s eating, but she’s been phenomenal,” said Sune Luus, who would have been player of the match on any other day after scoring 81 at the top of the order and then opening the bowling and taking 4/22.

“Opening the bowling was mentioned to me only a few minutes before the match. It’s just something different coach Mandla (Mashimbyi) wants to try as we look forward to the T20 World Cup. Throughout this series we will try different combinations and see what options we can take to the T20 World Cup.”

The Irish contain some good individual players, but not enough to upset a side as resourceful as the Proteas. After Luus and Wolvaardt guided them to a total of 220/2 — the highest by South Africa in a T20 International — the Irish were dismissed in the 18th over for only 115.

“We have been to two (T20) World Cup finals, and when we are at home we want to dominate opponents,” said Luus.

“We don’t want to be a team that gets to three consecutive finals and then when it comes to series we don’t win anything and only perform at World Cups. We want to start a series well and dominate. Today was perfect.”

Given the Proteas’ status and reputation nowadays that is exactly the sort of goal they should be setting for themselves. Too often, they’ve been a team that has let lesser sides in the door, but they’ve created a standard at World Cups, which puts them in the same bracket as India, England and Australia.

Dane van Niekerk came through her return to the international stage with little fuss. She bashed four boundaries in an unbeaten 21 to end the Proteas innings. “It’s cool for everyone, she brings a lot of experience,” said Luus, who was forced to take over as captain when Van Niekerk quit in 2022.

“As a team we’ve also evolved a lot, we have new values, a whole new structure and it’s for her to adapt to that. I think she’s done that brilliantly. She and coach Mandla seem to have a good relationship, so there is something good brewing there.”

The teams travel up the N1 to Paarl for the second match at Boland Park on Sunday.