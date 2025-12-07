Conrad regrets using term “grovel”

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shukri Conrad said he intended no malice when using the word “grovel” to describe the dominant position SA wanted to achieve in the second Test against India two weeks ago.

Speaking for the first time since his remarks, which caused heated controversy in India, the Proteas head coach said it was unfortunate that his comment took attention away from the Proteas’s Test series victory - the team’s first in India in 25 years.

“On reflection it was never my intention to cause any malice - or not be humble about anything,” said Conrad.

“I could have chosen a better word. It left it open to people to put their own context to it, where the only context I ever intended it to be, was for India to spend a lot of time (in the field) and make it really tough for them.”

A match-winning masterpiece! 💯



Aiden Markram’s heroic century in the second ODI powered #TheProteas Men to victory in a monumental run chase. 🙌🇿🇦



Setting the stage perfectly for a high-stakes series decider tomorrow. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/YR8KUsq2y4 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 5, 2025

Conrad said at the end of the fourth day of the second Test that SA extended its second innings, because “we really wanted to make India grovel,” a comment that elicited plenty of criticism from ex players including Dale Steyn and Anil Kumble.

“The unfortunate thing is, with all the noise that word caused - and I think it is still a perfectly good English word - it left it open to too many interpretations and took away the gloss off a really good win for our Test team,” said Conrad.

“It is unfortunate, but there was definitely no malice intended. Being humble is a cornerstone of our Test team and all our teams and it is unfortunate the noise became about the coach, and people really shouldn’t know who that is. That’s unfortunate and I’d like to think it will be put to bed now.”

The Proteas suffered a nine-wicket loss in the third ODI to India - handing the hosts a 2-1 series win - Conrad said there would be a lot of lessons for SA’s youthful batting line-up.

“For our young batters to see what the world’s best do - Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma) - I’d like to think we can take those lessons and grow from there.”

The Proteas suffered a dreadful collapse in Saturday’s series decider losing eight wickets for 112 in 20 overs, and were bowled out for 270. Quinton de Kock starred with 106, his 23rd ODI century, but a lack of impact from the middle order proved costly.

“They are a world class side and when Virat is in the type of form he is in, you cannot afford to be off your game, we missed that opportunity,” said Conrad.

Kohli finished the series with an aggregate of 302 runs, and was named player of the series, while Rohit, made two half centuries including 75 on Saturday. India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a maiden ODI century as India chased down the required runs with 61 balls to spare.

“Part of this is building towards the World Cup in 2027 in SA, and I’d like to think a few things are starting to fall into place for that. Experience is being built. You gain so much more experience when you face the best, which we have in the last week,” said Conrad.

The teams will play a five match T20 series starting in Cuttack on Tuesday.