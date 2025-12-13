Luus continues excellent form to guide Proteas to opening ODI win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sune Luus took a wicket and finished with an unbeaten 66 to claim the player of the match award in the first ODI against Ireland on Saturday

Half-centuries from Sune Luus and Miane Smit set up a comfortable seven-wicket win for the Proteas in the first One-Day International against Ireland in a blustery East London on Saturday.

Smit, playing only her sixth ODI, finished unbeaten on 56, hitting six fours in a confidence boosting innings for the 20-year-old — and shared a partnership of 125 runs for the fourth wicket with Luus, who made 66 not out.

After the start was delayed by 90 minutes because of a wet patch on the pitch, forcing each innings to be reduced by three overs, the Irish made steady progress to reach 209/7, with opener Sarah Forbes top-scoring with 42.

The Proteas, who will use this series to experiment with combinations and personnel, spread the wickets around, but it was no surprise that left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba was the most successful, finishing with 3/43.

Ireland, who are also testing a few young players on this tour, never asserted themselves against a Proteas attack missing Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp.

Forbes and Irish captain Gaby Lewis shared a partnership of 45 for the first wicket, but once Lewis was bowled by Tumi Sekhukhune for 14, wickets fell steadily.

Besides Mlaba, there were two wickets for Sekhukhune and one each for Luus and Smit, who picked up her maiden ODI wicket when she had Amy Hunter caught at mid-off by Lara Goodall.

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt unleashed some characteristically classic drives in a lovely innings of 31, but was then controversially given out caught at slip, despite TV replays suggesting she hit the ball into the ground first.

Ireland briefly created pressure thereafter dismissing Goodall and Tazmin Brits in the space of 11 balls to leave South Africa at 86/3.

Luus had to calm a fidgety Smit at the start of their partnership but once the youngster struck her first boundary, she played with far more freedom. Ireland’s ground fielding was poor and allowed the Proteas pair too many free runs.

Smit, having reached her first international half-century, struck the winning runs over long-off to seal victory for the hosts with 61 balls to spare. The second match in the series is Tuesday at St George’s Park.