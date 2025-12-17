Proteas will think on their feet this time, says Nortje

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FIERY BEST: SA speedster Anrich Nortje has made a comeback from injury in the India T20 series.

The Proteas have been cautious in making premature pitch assessments heading into the fourth T20 international against India in Lucknow on Wednesday (3.30pm), speedster Anrich Nortje said.

They believe this was their downfall in the third T20I in Dharamsala on Sunday.

The intel from locals suggested the deck would be batter-friendly, and the team planned accordingly in their preparation. But it backfired, and the Proteas were soundly beaten.

The Ekana Stadium pitch used on Wednesday is generally slow and spin-friendly, though it can offer bounce at times and has seen higher scores in recent T20s. The average first innings total in the Indian Premier League has been 160.

With the five-match series on the line and India leading 2-1, South Africa had not planned to change much from a bowling point of view, the Nelson Mandela Bay-born speedster said.

“No pitch assessment from me. We have to quickly assess conditions soon after the first ball is bowled, not preconceive what to expect and get a shock from the wicket on the day.

“We have been good at it, rather implementing ideas on the park than looking at what the computers say we must do,” he said.

The India T20 series has been a comeback for Nortje, who had not played for the Proteas in more than a year, as he had struggled with a back injury.

Head coach Shukri Conrad has made it clear the pace bowler is part of his plans for the 2026 T20 World Cup in February and March. The Proteas wanted to give him game time in the national team before scooping up more minutes in the SA20 starting on December 26.

The 32-year-old appeared to be back to his fiery best as he provided an extra dimension to the Proteas pace attack in the first and third T20s. He did not play in the second match, with the coaching staff saying they wanted to manage his comeback cautiously.

“It has been nice being back in the Proteas shirt. I had missed it. I’m sort of happy with the progress I have made.

“There’s still a lot of cricket to be played. There’s the SA20, which is a back-to-back handful of games.

“I have been trying to improve each game as much as I can but in doing so being realistic as well.

“I have to build on whatever I can, going into the next month or two. Hopefully I can be in the World Cup squad.”

