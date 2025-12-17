SA20 provides an intriguing test in a summer devoid of Tests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MI Cape Town will start the defence of their SA20 title on Boxing Day at Newlands against Durban Super Giants.

The big test that isn’t an actual Test is a week away for South African cricket with a Boxing Day fixture not featuring the Proteas, but instead the saviour of the local game, the SA20.

An egregious oversight by Cricket SA (CSA) and the ICC’s badly managed scheduling left a huge gap in the summer schedule that the SA20 will fill for a month, starting next week.

It represents an interesting evolution for a competition that started off as a financial life-saver for the sport, which kept the country’s biggest names at home, minimising temptation from other leagues such as the current tournament in the UAE, and created a new generation of prospective stars.

Its fourth season sees the SA20 as the high point of the summer, something it wasn’t last season when the Proteas’ qualification for the World Test Championship dominated headlines. But in starting two weeks earlier than normal, it provides financial savings for CSA at best and at worst, minimises any loss the organisation would have made from hosting a team such as Afghanistan.

CSA only managed to stay in the black last season because of the four T20 Internationals with India that netted about R600m. That helped to absorb the losses incurred from the four Tests against Sri Lanka and Pakistan — matches the Proteas had to win to secure a spot in the WTC final.

With England and Australia touring next summer (and facing each other currently), New Zealand and the West Indies also playing a series and South Africa concluding a tour with India, it left no other competitors for the Proteas on home soil.

CSA should have acted with greater foresight, but even that is challenging given that the ICC’s international schedule — which demands a white-ball men’s tournament annually — and the WTC’s new cycle have squeezed the calendar.

Facing competition from the URC, SA20’s ability to garner an audience will make for intriguing viewing. It appears to have started well, with limited online tickets still available for next Friday’s opener between the defending champions MI Cape Town and the Durban Super Giants at Newlands.

As it’s done through the first three seasons, the social media marketing campaign has been strong, outlining the matchday experience fans can expect at the different venues, along with highlights from the previous editions, while also offering information on where the country’s top Proteas are playing.

That is particularly important after the big player auction in September saw plenty of notable moves, including Aiden Markram — after three successful years moving from Sunrisers Eastern Cape to Durban — and Dewald Brevis, in the biggest money move of the auction, going from MI Cape Town to Pretoria Capitals.

Despite a big series such as the Ashes taking place, along with the weird absence of Pakistan players and, of course, India blocking its players from participating in any other league besides the IPL, there is a good smattering of stars in this year’s competition.

The West Indies’ Andre Russell, who recently announced his retirement from the IPL, will play alongside Brevis for the Capitals. England’s Jos Buttler has moved from Paarl to Durban where he will share a change-room with Sunil Narine and Kane Williamson.

Rashid Khan is back at MI Cape Town, along with Trent Boult, and Jonny Bairstow will line up alongside Quinton de Kock at Sunrisers.

Looming in the background is the T20 World Cup, which starts in February. Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad said the SA20 would in part confirm choices for the World Cup, but a late charge by a player may provide consideration for a change in his thinking.

There are enough good ingredients in the SA20 to ensure a summer feast, but the lingering bitterness of the absence of Test cricket remains.