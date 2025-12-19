Wolvaardt stars again as Proteas claim another easy win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Laura Wolvaardt made her third international century this month in a comfortable six-wicket win for her side against Ireland

Nonkululeko Mlaba matched her best international figures and Laura Wolvaardt added another century to her resume as South Africa marched to another comfortable win against Ireland under the Wanderers’ brand new floodlights on Friday.

The Proteas easily chased down a well-below-par target of 206, thanks to their captain’s unbeaten 100 — the 13th century of her stellar career. Though not as fluent as usual, she still scored at better than a run-a-ball, hitting 16 fours, and held the innings together when some of her teammates erred.

It’s been a series against an under-resourced Irish side, that South Africa have used to experiment with personnel and combinations. Dane van Niekerk has been given an easy reintroduction to the international scene, along with Faye Tunnicliffe.

More importantly perhaps have been the outings for the youngsters, including seamer Ayanda Hlubi, Miane Smit and Karabo Meso.

Lefty strikes twice in one over ⚡



Nonkululeko Mlaba dismisses Laura Delany for a duck 🦆



📺 Stream #SAvIRE on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/UEajfENyaR — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 19, 2025

Smit, in the first match, demonstrated her composure with a lovely half-century to help South Africa win in East London, but Meso, given the chance at No.3 on Friday, threw her wicket away after sharing a 56-run partnership with Wolvaardt.

The 18-year-old is part of the long-term plans for the 2029 ODI World Cup, and the experience gained on Friday night is an important part of her development. She batted well in Wolvaardt’s company but misjudged the flight of a delivery from Aimee Maguire and was stumped for 17.

The coaching staff will make her aware that she missed a good opportunity to build something more substantial.

Meso had earlier taken over the gloves from Sinalo Jafta in the second half of the Irish innings, producing a smooth performance, but like her batting it is clear there is still plenty to learn.

South Africa’s bowling and fielding, so problematic in the second match in Gqeberha, was ragged again at the Bullring. The sublime — a breathtaking one-handed catch from Wolvaardt and an excellent low grab at slip by Sune Luus — was mixed with the ridiculous. Wolvaardt, normally so safe, dropped a sitter offered by opposite number Gaby Lewis, while Jaftha missed a stumping amid general lethargy in the outfield.

Laura Wolvaardt is in a class of her own 👑



Yet another ODI ton 💪



Follow the rest of this second ODI against Ireland live: https://t.co/o1X8MuUzAb#SSCricket #HereForHer pic.twitter.com/Wtn3L43vtd — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 16, 2025

Better teams than Ireland will make South Africa pay for those mistakes. Fortunately Mlaba came to the fore again, finishing with 4/33 to match her career-best performance earlier this year against the West Indies.

Tunnicliffe, who has never bowled at international level, took the first wicket of her career, while Luus, who has had a superb season, picked up 2/45.