MI look to build on proud Newlands record in SA20 opener against DSG

NI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan turning out for MI New York in Major League Cricket last year.

MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan is hoping to extend his team’s proud Newlands record in their opening Betway SA20 Season 4 match against Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) on Friday.

The defending champions were unbeaten across five matches at home in Season 3, transforming Newlands into a fortress and their campaign into a title-winning success.

The home side has plenty of superstars, including Proteas Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch and internationals Khan, Trent Boult and new arrival Nicholas Pooran.

Khan feels his team are ready to express themselves after claiming the title last season.

“There was more pressure last year than this year. We finished at the bottom twice in a row and to come up from that and win the trophy was a big thing for us as a team,” he said.

“I think what we did right was we played collectively as a team and we took the responsibility at certain points of the game.

“Every player is well experienced and they will adjust themselves with the condition and position of the team quite quickly.

“Everyone is so professional, they have played so much cricket around the world and I think it won’t be that difficult for them to acclimatise.”

MI Cape Town are eager to start the new campaign on a similar footing, with Khan expecting Pooran to hit the ground running for his new team.

“He is going to bring lots of energy to the game. We know how dangerous and how good a cricketer he is.

“He is a [player] who comes in smashing lots of sixes. He’s a guy full of energy and entertainment and I am sure he is going to love his time here.”

Durban’s Super Giants have revamped their squad and are entirely capable of being the Grinch of Christmas past by spoiling MI Cape Town’s homecoming.

New captain Aiden Markram, who has won the competition twice previously with Sunrisers Eastern Cape, brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to Lance Klusener’s team.

DSG have an equal array of stars, with Markram joined by England’s former T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler. The batting department boasts further experience in New Zealand legend Kane Williamson and former Proteas white-ball basher Heinrich Klaasen.

West Indian Sunil Narine is not available yet, but the Super Giants have recruited Proteas Test hero Simon Harmer to further bolster a spinning contingent that already boasts Afghanistan mystery bowler Noor Ahmad.

“There is a really nice balance in the set-up and we have a nice group of guys. We have some really good all-rounders, mixed with two or three world-class players with the likes of Buttler, Klaasen and co,” Markram said.

“I think a lot of it comes down to finding our strength as a team and our identity and what gives us the best chance to play good cricket and win games of cricket. It’s a new and exciting challenge for us in a competition with a lot of new faces.”

Opening SA20 fixtures

Friday:

MI Cape Town v Durban’s Super Giants, Newlands (5.30pm)

Saturday:

Pretoria Capitals v Joburg Super Kings, SuperSport Park (1pm)

Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Boland Park (5.30pm)

Sunday:

Durban’s Super Giants v MI Cape Town, Kingsmead (3.30pm)

SA20