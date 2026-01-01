Selfless Mulder hopes to help Super Kings to 2026 SA20 final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wiaan Mulder of JSK fields during match 6 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between Durban Super Giants (DSG) and Joburg Super Kings (JSK) held at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban , South Africa on 30 December 2025.

Wiaan Mulder was arguably the major cricketing news story of 2025.

The unassuming all-rounder found himself at the eye of a media storm when, as stand-in captain of the Proteas Test side, he opted to declare with himself on 367 not out, just 33 runs short of legendary West Indian Brian Lara’s all time Test record of 400.

While many may have disagreed with Mulder’s decision, it summed up the Joburg Super Kings’ (JSK) new recruit — the 27-year-old has always been a team player.

It is this spirit that he brings to his new side and hopes can develop within the dressing room to help the Super Kings get to their first-ever Betway SA20 final in 2026.

“I’m quite confident going into the SA20. And I think as a team, it’s quite clear what we’re trying to achieve and how we’re trying to get closer to win those small moments,” Mulder said ahead of the Kings’ New Year’s Day clash on Thursday against Durban’s Super Giants at the Wanderers (5.30pm).

“Because that’s what these tournaments are about — winning those small moments and winning those games that you think, yes, we’re just behind there, but we can find a way to win.”

Over the past three seasons JSK have battled to fill the seam bowling all-rounder slot, which prompted coach Stephen Fleming to target Mulder as the ideal candidate to fill the void at the auction.

“If you looked at the auction, you kind of understood what they were looking for in someone like me and the role they are looking for me to play, which is predominantly batting in the middle and bowling in the middle,” he said.

“Maybe one over at the back end, maybe one over in the powerplay, something like that. And just having an impact wherever I’m involved.”

Mulder’s homecoming to the Wanderers, where he had his first taste of professional cricket whilst still a schoolboy at St Stithians, also tugs at the heart strings and further drives his determination to succeed.

King Wiaan Mulder 👑💛



pic.twitter.com/gBu82DDK5v — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) December 29, 2025

“Being back at home is obviously really special. It’s my favourite stadium in South Africa, probably in the world to be honest. So it’s just good to be at home in some place that’s not foreign, especially in a big tournament.

“[It was] extremely weird to be part of DSG when I was playing in a local tournament, where the Wanderers has always been home, the Lions has always been my home.

“The people here have been so welcoming. I’m really glad I’m home.

“The Bullring speaks for itself really. It’s got so much cricketing history. And the best ground in South Africa, in my opinion.

“It feels like the fans are on top of you when you’re playing. The boundary feels really close when you’re bowling and really close when you’re batting.

“There are always high-scoring games and it’s just so much for the fans to watch. And as a player, it’s the energy is just insane.”

