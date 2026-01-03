Rain washes out Wanderers clash as Super Kings stay top, Sunrisers second

Cricket

The SA20 match between the Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape was washed out at the Wanderers on Saturday.

A brief break in the weather allowed the toss to occur, which the Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis won and chose to bowl.

However, in the 10 minutes between the coin being flipped and the first ball being bowled a loud crack of thunder echoed around the stadium, sending spectators scurrying for the exits.

The teams shared the points, which ensured JSK remain unbeaten atop the table, while the Sunrisers are second.

