Head loving life at the top after third Ashes century

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Australia's Travis Head sweeps a ball during the fifth Ashes cricket Test against England in Sydney on Tuesday.

Travis Head said he was loving life as a Test opener after recording his third century of the Ashes cricket series to help put Australia in a strong position after day three of the fifth Test in Sydney on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has been a revelation at the top of the order since taking up the role when a back injury prevented Usman Khawaja from batting in the second innings in the series opener in Perth.

While quick Mitchell Starc is still likely to be named player of the series through his 28 wickets and counting, Head has built a compelling case on the back of his three hundreds.

The first turned the opening Test definitively Australia’s way, the second in Adelaide helped seal the series and the retention of the Ashes, and his 163 runs on Tuesday put his team in the driving seat in Sydney.

“I’m in a nice bit of form, and it’s worked, so it’s been pleasing,” he told reporters after helping Australia to a lead of 134 at the end of day three.

“I would have liked to have thought I was good enough to be able to have a series like I have, but to go out and do it and be as consistent as I have been is very pleasing.

“There was never going to be guarantees, but I was able to get the job done.”

Tuesday’s runs took his tally to 600 at an average of 66.66 over the five Tests, far and away the leading run scorer in the series.

“I normally put the cherry on top and come in the back end. I’m not normally the one doing the heavy lifting,” he said.

I’ve had fun. I do it differently from some others, but it’s been cool

“The game’s been good to me for a couple of weeks. A bit of luck here and there.

“I’ve liked the new ball; I’ve liked the ball coming on, the harder ball, the catchers behind the wicket, and the opportunities to score, which is something that I’ve always liked.

“I’ve had fun. I do it differently from some others, but it’s been cool.”

Head’s aggressive batting has delighted Australian fans, some of whom sported “Trav-ball” T-shirts in Sydney in a humorous retort to England’s “Bazball”.

On Tuesday, he scored at nearly a run-a-ball with 24 fours and one glorious pulled six off hapless England bowler Matthew Potts.

He died by the sword as he had lived by it, falling lbw attempting a sweep off the occasional left arm spin of Jacob Bethell.

Head said he was disappointed by the manner of his exit, especially when he was reminded that he had been dismissed seven times in Tests between 150 and 175.

Reuters