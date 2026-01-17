Brevis and Rutherford stage stunning turnaround for Capitals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dewald Brevis scored 53 in the Capitals' 21-run victory against Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers on Saturday night

A timely display of maturity from Dewald Brevis followed by a calamitous batting implosion by the Joburg Super Kings, gave the Pretoria Capitals a 21-run win that lifted them into second place on the SA20 log on Saturday.

Defeat for the Super Kings, means they must win their last fixture against the Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Monday, to secure the fourth and final play–off spot in the competition.

They may have to do so without Donovan Ferreira, who had to retire hurt after being struck on the right shoulder by a Gideon Peters bouncer.

Ferreira, who replaced Faf du Plessis as captain after the veteran had to undergo surgery on his thumb last week, had already damaged his shoulder in the final over of the Capitals innings while diving to make a stop on the boundary.

The Proteas’ management will be keeping a close eye on the damage Ferreira may have done as he is part of the T20 World Cup squad that is travelling to India at the start of February.

Brevis, another member of that squad, eased some of the concerns about his form, with a carefully crafted 53, that, along with Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 74, rescued the Capitals from a horrendous position at 7/5 in the fifth over.

At that stage Ferreira certainly would not have anticipated still being in the field in the 20th over, but Brevis, forced to play carefully initially, rebuilt the Capitals innings.

It was a stunning start, with Shai Hope’s beautiful cover drive off the second ball of the match, a contrast to the carnage that followed.

The Barbadian was out two balls later swinging at a delivery that moved away from him through the air, and by the time Dan Worrall, knocked over Andre Russell’s off-stump, the match as a contest seemed over.

But the old cliché about losing three or more wickets in the power play and thus losing the match, was ignored by Brevis and Rutherford, who staged a remarkable turnaround.

They ran well between wickets and although Brevis had a slice of good fortune when he was dropped by Leus du Plooy on three, he remained calm and that natural ball-striking talent came to the fore.

He blasted three towering sixes - one sailing over the open stand on the eastern side of the ground, while another struck the top of the Memorial Stand.

We think Donovan Ferreira might not have enjoyed the way this ended 🫣#BetwaySA20 #JSKvPC #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/qqkhweUkTB — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 17, 2026

Rutherford’s composure has been a key part of the Capitals’ turnaround this season.

He also kept the boundaries flowing in the second half of the Capitals innings, hitting 10 fours and a pair of sixes in his second half-century of this season’s SA20.

The partnership with Brevis was worth 113 runs, and shocked another rowdy Bullring crowd, who whistled themselves deaf.

After Worrall, who picked up 2/12 had controlled the power play expertly, the Super Kings let their disciplines slip in the last 10 overs, in which the Capitals scored 109 runs, eventually finishing with 143/6.

The hosts started their chase well, and at 42/1 looked in control.

But they lost five wickets and Ferreira to injury for just 26 runs in six overs.

The pitch was tough, with some balls getting stuck in the surface, but as Brevis and Rutherford demonstrated, patience was needed.

The Super Kings showed none, and despite a fighting 44 not out from Dian Forrester, they could only score 122/8.

Keshav Maharaj, picked up 3/15 and Lizaad Williams 3/25, as the Capitals put themselves in the top two on the points table.

Whether they stay there depends on the outcome of Sunday’s match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town and Monday’s match in Paarl.

A win for the Sunrisers, will see them go top, while the Paarl Royals could take over second place by beating JSK. Such an outcome, would eliminate JSK, and ensure Durban Super Giants qualified for the play-offs.

TimesLIVE