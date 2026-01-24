Birrell and Ganguly both chasing slice of coaching history in SA20 final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Plenty of individual player battles will light up Sunday afternoon’s SA20 final, but another intriguing one, involves two individuals who won’t hit or bowl a ball in anger at Newlands.

The respective head coaches, Adrian Birrell of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Sourav Ganguly who is at the helm of Pretoria Capitals have had different journeys in the sport, but share a similar philosophy on coaching.

A leg-spinner who could bat a bit, Birrell’s playing career consisted of 45 first class matches and a few one-dayers, but he never went further than provincial level. Ganguly had a storied playing career that included 113 Tests, and is one of the most consequential figures in Indian cricket.

He’s held several high profile administrative roles since retiring, but the gig with the Capitals is his first as a coach.

“Dada sounds really excited (about the final),” said Keshav Maharaj, using Ganguly’s nickname, which in Hindi means ‘elder brother.’ “He’s very positive, very accessible with information, because he wants the best out of his players and he gives everyone the same equal love and care that is required.”

Under Ganguly, who’s employed Shaun Pollock, Mandla Mashimbyi and Dale Benkenstein on his coaching staff, the Capitals after a horrendous campaign last year when they won only two matches, have stormed into the final.

They turned around a slow start to win six of their last seven matches, including the first qualifier fixture against the Sunrisers which confirmed their spot in the final.

While Sunday’s is Pretoria’s second appearance in the SA20’s showpiece match, for the Sunrisers, it has become the norm. They’ve played in the final each year, which given the high turnover of players following the big auction last September is a tribute to Birrell’s man-management skills.

“The way Adi gets the group together, from the 19th member of the squad to the management, he just gets everyone aligned, you feel like you want to play for him and the SEC badge,” said Tristan Stubbs, who was handed the captaincy this year after Aiden Markram was signed by the Durban Super Giants.

Stubbs is one of three players - the others being Marco Jansen and Jordan Hermann - who played in each final, and he said the strong ties the franchise has with the region has been crucial to their success.

Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Lutho Sipamla, Anrich Nortje all hail from the province, while Hermann, the King brothers (JP and CJ), Senuran Muthusamy and Patrick Kruger all play their domestic cricket in Gqeberha.

“The town also really gets behind the team, you can feel it. A lot of the boys have commented on that, when you’re walking in the streets, most people talk to you about the game,” said Stubbs.

Birrell has put an emphasis on that aspect since the first year, while building strong bonds off the field is important too. “At the start of the tournament there were questions. Would we be able to have the same team gees? But Adi’s thing has always been that he likes to know the people, not just as cricketers, but off the field. He has a group of guys together who really enjoy each other’s company.”

Both Birrell and Ganguly have emphasised how it’s the players who own the stage. But the work they’ve done in the nets, the change-room, around the braai (in Birrell’s case) and the team room have also highlighted their prowess.