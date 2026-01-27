Markram continues excellent form as Proteas pummel West Indies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

West Indies batter Brandon King is bowled by Corbin Bosch in the first T20 International in Paarl on Tuesday.

South African captain Aiden Markram continued his excellent recent form to guide his side to a comfortable nine-wicket victory in the first T20 International against the West Indies in Paarl on Tuesday night.

Markram, who finished the SA20 with scores of 66 and 108 for the Durban Super Giants, notched up his highest T20 International score 86 not out — as South Africa reached a target of 174 in the 18th over.

Markram started the Proteas’ run chase by unleashing a series of attractive drives that saw him put the West Indies under pressure in the first over.

The tourists reached 173/7, a score that can be tricky at Boland Park, where the slow surface often benefits the spinners.

But that assistance wasn’t as extreme as has often been the case in the SA20.

Markram was superbly supported by Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who was called up for the series, while Quinton de Kock, part of the victorious Sunrisers Eastern Cape, was given a break, and made 44, unfurling several delicious shots at a venue he knows well.

That opening partnership was worth 83, and knocked the stuffing out of the run chase.

It was followed by an unbeaten stand for the second wicket worth 93, in which Ryan Rickelton, a late call-up to South Africa’s World Cup squad, scored an unbeaten 40.

While the boundary count for the teams was similar — 15 fours and eight sixes for the tourists and 16 fours and half a dozen sixes for the hosts — South Africa’s ability to limit the dot balls was a key difference.

They faced just 26 dots while West Indies conceded 48.

The West Indies’ innings lacked rhythm as they sought to smash boundaries and abandoned thoughts of creating tempo through singles and twos.

While it is a strategy that famously served them well when their coach Daren Sammy was captain at the 2016 T20 World Cup, the current generation doesn’t possess quite the same hitting ability as the group a decade ago.

They may yet be proven right next month, but on Tuesday it wasn’t the best option.

They started purposefully hitting seven fours and three sixes in a power play in which they scored 57 runs.

The trouble was they also lost three wickets.

Brandon King who’d hit five fours and a six, will regret attempting to slog Corbin Bosch over the leg side when playing straight had proved so effective for him.

The big wicket of the first three was the in-form Sherfane Rutherford, one of the stars of the SA20, who was bowled, dragging the ball onto his stumps by his captain in that competition, Keshav Maharaj.

The West Indies’ inability to rotate strike meant their scoring rate slowed until Shimron Hetmyer was able to bash a pair of sixes and fours off Maharaj and Kwena Maphaka in the 13th and 14th overs.

George Linde was excellent, picking up three wickets, and it was the 18th over by Maphaka in which he conceded only four runs and the 20th by Linde which went for five, and included the wicket of Hetmyer who scored with 48, that proved crucial to the outcome.