George Linde needs consistency to make World Cup impact

For George Linde, performances like Tuesday’s in Paarl need to occur more consistently if he is going to make a proper impact at the World Cup. So it is encouraging to hear the 34-year-old say — after picking up 3/25 in a player-of-the-match display against the West Indies — he wasn’t feeling at his best.

“I’ve learnt that you don’t need to fight it; it is what it is. But I tried to find a way to be effective,” said Linde.

While he has all the attributes to be a weapon for the Proteas, too often Linde’s performances slip when things are not going well for him. That wasn’t the case on Tuesday. He bowled the game’s second over, and although he conceded a boundary to West Indies opener Brandon King, the ploy — to bowl stump to stump — worked well.

The first of his three wickets came in his third over, the 12th of the West Indies innings, following a period of pressure created by Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch. Roston Chase, needing to increase the scoring rate, was tempted into a loose drive and dragged the ball onto his stumps.

The highlight for Linde was the 20th over, when he conceded just five runs and picked up two wickets, including that of the West Indies’ top scorer, Shimron Hetmyer — thanks to a smart boundary catch by Dewald Brevis.

Linde may not have been feeling good, but he found a way to provide control, and it should serve as an example for him at the World Cup. He and Keshav Maharaj are the two primary spin bowlers.

On face value, given that it is India where South Africa will be playing most of their matches, it does seem like South Africa are under-resourced in the spin department. No wrist-spinner has made an impression, and it was notable that Tabraiz Shamsi, ignored by South Africa since Shukri Conrad took over as limited-overs coach, was part of the West Indies coaching staff in Paarl.

“Sometimes in India conditions for spinners can be tough, because the wickets don’t turn and it’s pretty easy to hit, because boundaries are so small,” said Linde.

His batting, which he says he enjoys more than bowling, will thus be crucial for South Africa at the World Cup. Linde has played 28 T20 Internationals, and a feature of his career has been how inconsistent he’s been. Part of that may be that he’s never been properly backed by selectors and coaches, but another element is Linde not performing to the requisite standard.

His best match was two years ago in Durban against Pakistan, when he scored 48 and picked up four wickets in another player-of-the-match performance. His batting wasn’t needed in Paarl, where the top order, led by skipper Aiden Markram’s unbeaten career-best 86, saw South Africa reach a target of 174 for the loss of just one wicket.

“It was a hell of an innings, great to watch,” Linde said of Markram, who struck nine fours and three sixes in an innings packed with attractive strokeplay.

The second match will be played in Centurion on Thursday.